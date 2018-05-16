Trek Flapjack Original Oat 50G 3 Pack

Product Description
- Protein Oat Flapjack
- Original Oat flapjack is simple, delicious and makes for a great healthy snack for when you are on the go or feel like a quick and easy breakfast. With a sweet, crunchy taste that crumbles in your mouth, it makes an excellent staple snack for sports enthusiasts or people looking to curb food cravings.
- Our range of traditional British flapjacks are now made with gluten-free oats and packed with added protein for long lasting energy and fullness. Enjoy them for breakfast, in between meals or when climbing a mountain!
We're a young company promoting health, happiness and helpfulness. We make nourishing wholefoods that taste good and do good. We'd love you to join us and discover the delightful world of wholefood alternatives: Find us on Facebook Instagram @eattrek Twitter @eattrek Trekbaruk.com
- 10g protein
- Keeps you going
- A British classic, revolutionised
- Naturally filling energy
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 150g
- Manganese contributes to a normal energy-yielding metabolism.
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Oats (29%), Rice Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Soya Protein Crunchies (Soya Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt) (17%), Soya Flour, Raw Cane Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavouring, *Sustainably sourced
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame, Peanuts, other Nuts and Milk
Storage
Best Before: See side of pack
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Natural Balance Foods,
- 1 Drakes Farm,
- Drakes Drive,
- HP18 9BA.
Return to
- Natural Balance Foods,
- HP18 9BA,
- UK.
Net Contents
3 x 50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g
|Energy
|1820kJ
|910kJ
|-
|434kcal
|217kcal
|Fat
|19.6g
|9.8g
|of which saturates
|6.4g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|42.4g
|21.1g
|of which sugars
|24.4g
|12.2g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|2.2g
|Protein
|20.4g
|10.2g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Manganese
|0.9mg
|0.5mg
|NRV*
|45%
|23%
|*Nutrient reference value
|-
|-
