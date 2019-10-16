By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Trek Flapjack Cocoa Oat 50G 3 Pack

3.5(3)Write a review
Trek Flapjack Cocoa Oat 50G 3 Pack
Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavoured Topped Protein Flapjack
  • Trek Cocoa Oat flapjacks is Trek Original Oat covered with a top layer of chocolate flavour, transforming the humble oatiness into a deep and satisfying taste. The bitter-sweetness of the cocoa perfectly compliments the wholesome flavour of the oats to create something truly special with a taste that stays with you long after the last crumb has disappeared.
  • Our range of traditional British flapjacks are now made with gluten-free oats and packed with added protein for long lasting energy and fullness. Enjoy them for breakfast, in between meals or when climbing a mountain!
  • Wholefood Revolution
  • WeForest
  • Animal Aid
  • Planeat

We're a young company promoting health, happiness and helpfulness. We make nourishing wholefoods that taste good and do good. We'd love you to join us and discover the delightful world of wholefood alternatives: Find us on Facebook Instagram @eattrek Twitter @eattrek Trekbaruk.com

  • Protein Sourced - 9g
  • Great for pre & post exercise, on-the-go, or with a cuppa
  • Natural ingredients
  • Naturally filling energy
  • Gluten free
  • Proudly vegan
  • Pack size: 150g
  • Manganese contributes to a normal energy-yielding metabolism

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Oats (25%), Rice Syrup, Soya Protein Crunchies (Soya Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt) (15%), Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Dark Chocolate Flavour Coating (Sugar, Palm Oil*, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin) (13%), Soya Flour, Raw Cane Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavouring, *Sustainably sourced

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame, Peanuts, other Nuts and Milk

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy 1903kJ952kJ
-454kcal227kcal
Fat 22.0g11.0g
of which saturates 10.3g5.2g
Carbohydrate 43.9g21.9g
of which sugars 27.9g14.0g
Fibre 3.9g1.9g
Protein 18.4g9.2g
Salt 0.9g0.5g
Manganese 1.1mg 0.6mg
NRV*55%28%
*Nutrient reference value--

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Taste great and fill me up!

5 stars

Really love trek flapjacks, these and the coconut ones are delicious. Definitely keep me full longer than my old cereal bars, I'll be buying them again :)

Misleading, a sugar overload

2 stars

This bar is okay, not outstanding. I was lured by the clever packaging claims. Won't buy again. It's far too sweet for my taste: over a quarter is sugar,27.9g/100g , the equivalent of 3-4 teaspoons of sugar per bar. This is seriously unacceptable these days. Big vegan claims made but the small print cautions 'may contain milk'. Again, this is simply unacceptable, especially for the high price - for a product that contains mostly cheap oats, sugar, soya and oils.

It's ok

3 stars

The taste isn't anything to rave about, it's extremely average and not something that I crave to eat. However, I do feel as though the bar is a good pick me up to have during the day and it keeps me full for quite a good amount of time.

