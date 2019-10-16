Trek Flapjack Cocoa Oat 50G 3 Pack

Taste great and fill me up!
Really love trek flapjacks, these and the coconut ones are delicious. Definitely keep me full longer than my old cereal bars, I'll be buying them again :)
Misleading, a sugar overload
This bar is okay, not outstanding. I was lured by the clever packaging claims. Won't buy again. It's far too sweet for my taste: over a quarter is sugar,27.9g/100g , the equivalent of 3-4 teaspoons of sugar per bar. This is seriously unacceptable these days. Big vegan claims made but the small print cautions 'may contain milk'. Again, this is simply unacceptable, especially for the high price - for a product that contains mostly cheap oats, sugar, soya and oils.
It's ok
The taste isn't anything to rave about, it's extremely average and not something that I crave to eat. However, I do feel as though the bar is a good pick me up to have during the day and it keeps me full for quite a good amount of time.