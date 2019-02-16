By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Trek Flapjack Cocoa Coconut 50G 3Pack

Trek Flapjack Cocoa Coconut 50G 3Pack
£ 2.50
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Topped Protein Flapjack with Coconut
  • Trek Cocoa Coconut flapjack is bursting at the seams with yummy ingredients and a taste that stays with you long after the last bite. Real coconut chips are crammed together with wholesome gluten-free oats and protein crunchies before being topped with a layer of chocolate flavour, resulting in a unique and satisfying taste with a tropical twist.
  • Our range of traditional British flapjacks are now made with gluten-free oats and packed with added protein for long lasting energy and fullness. Enjoy them for breakfast, in between meals or when climbing a mountain!

We're a young company promoting health, happiness and helpfulness. We make nourishing wholefoods that taste good and do good. We'd love you to join us and discover the delightful world of wholefood alternatives: Find us on Facebook Instagram @eattrek Twitter @eattrek Trekbaruk.com

  • Protein Sourced - 9g
  • Great for pre & post exercise, on-the-go, or with a cuppa
  • Natural ingredients
  • Naturally filling energy
  • Gluten free
  • Proudly vegan
  • Pack size: 150g
  • Manganese contributes to a normal energy-yielding metabolism

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Oats (21%), Rice Syrup, Soya Protein Crunchies (Soya Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt) (14%), Dark Chocolate Flavour Coating (Sugar, Palm Oil*, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin) (13%), Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Coconut Chips (8%), Soya Flour, Raw Cane Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavouring, *Sustainably sourced

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame, Peanuts, other Nuts and Milk

Storage

Best Before: See side of pack

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • 1 Drakes Farm,
  • Drakes Drive,
  • HP18 9BA.

Return to

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • 1 Drakes Farm,
  • Drakes Drive,
  • HP18 9BA.
  • trekbaruk.com

Net Contents

3 x 50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy 1958kJ979kJ
-468kcal234kcal
Fat 25.3g12.6g
of which saturates 13.2g6.6g
Carbohydrate 40.6g20.3g
of which sugars 27.2g13.5g
Fibre 4.5g2.3g
Protein 18.1g9.0g
Salt 0.8g0.4g
Manganese 1.2mg 0.6mg
NRV*60%30%
*Nutrient reference value--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Enjoyable

5 stars

These taste nice there a good amount of coconut flakes distributed throughout the bar with a nice thin layer of chocolate on top. They are great to eat especially during long days which is when they come in handy.

