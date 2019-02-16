Trek Flapjack Cocoa Coconut 50G 3Pack

Enjoyable
These taste nice there a good amount of coconut flakes distributed throughout the bar with a nice thin layer of chocolate on top. They are great to eat especially during long days which is when they come in handy.
We're a young company promoting health, happiness and helpfulness. We make nourishing wholefoods that taste good and do good. We'd love you to join us and discover the delightful world of wholefood alternatives: Find us on Facebook Instagram @eattrek Twitter @eattrek Trekbaruk.com
Gluten Free Oats (21%), Rice Syrup, Soya Protein Crunchies (Soya Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt) (14%), Dark Chocolate Flavour Coating (Sugar, Palm Oil*, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin) (13%), Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Coconut Chips (8%), Soya Flour, Raw Cane Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavouring, *Sustainably sourced
Best Before: See side of pack
Box. Recyclable
3 x 50g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g
|Energy
|1958kJ
|979kJ
|-
|468kcal
|234kcal
|Fat
|25.3g
|12.6g
|of which saturates
|13.2g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|40.6g
|20.3g
|of which sugars
|27.2g
|13.5g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|2.3g
|Protein
|18.1g
|9.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Manganese
|1.2mg
|0.6mg
|NRV*
|60%
|30%
|*Nutrient reference value
|-
|-
