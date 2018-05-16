By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Najma Halal Sliced Turkey Chorizo 80G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Najma Halal Sliced Turkey Chorizo 80G
£ 1.20
£1.50/100g

Product Description

  • Sliced Dry Cured & Smoke Flavoured Turkey Sausage with Duck Fat, Paprika and added Milk Protein.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Turkey Meat, Duck Fat, Paprika (2%), Salt, Milk Protein, Lactose (Milk), Dextrin, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano, Nutmeg, Cumin, Coriander, Preservatives (E262, E250, E252), Stabiliser (E451), Antioxidant (E331), Acid (E330), Natural Colouring (Beetroot Red), Smoke Flavouring, Prepared with 127g of Turkey Meat per 100g of finished product

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 0ºC and 5ºC.Once opened, consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat, leave open for 10 minutes before consumption.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Golden Acre Dairy Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 311,
  • Chertsey,
  • Surrey,
  • KT16 6EJ.

Return to

  • Golden Acre Dairy Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 311,
  • Chertsey,
  • Surrey,
  • KT16 6EJ.

Net Contents

80g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy:1005 kJ / 240 kcal
Fat:13,6 g
of which saturates:4,9 g
Carbohydrate:5,1 g
of which sugars3,6 g
Protein24,2 g
Salt3,9 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Najma Smoked Turkey Rasher Slice 150G

£ 2.00
£1.34/100g

Najma Spanish Selection Pack 120G

£ 2.00
£1.67/100g

Najma Wafer Thin Turkey 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Najma Sliced Turkey Breast 150G

£ 1.65
£1.10/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here