Viakal Limescale Spray With Febreeze 500Ml

Great!
Living in a hard water area limescale is a nightmare. Vikal is great at getting to work and dissolving the limescale on shower heads, screens and taps. Only downside is the smell can be over powering so it's a must to have a well ventilated room
Excellent!
The spray is easy to use and better to use on shower heads and to spray in to the taps. It's very effective on bathroom taps and the scent is really nice and fresh give you that clean feeling once all is cleaned and shone up.
Good!
This product is perfect for limescale scum and water marks on my bathroom taps quite easy without having to scrub to much, the only thing i'm not keen on is how strong the smell is as it did make me cough alot even though the room was welll ventilated
Excellent!
I LOVE this product, it is perfect for Scum and water marks on shower wet wall and shower glass and it takes off shower head scum so easy without having to scrub
Excellent!
It smells nice while cleaning and after . It's abit pricey but it worth it as it's one of the best [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
OMG!! Never tried this before, bought my first bottle a few weeks ago as my taps were looking a bit tired. The result was amazing, what a shine and the smell is fantastic. Will be buying this forever.
Great!
Removes limescale on my taps but has to be left on for quite a while to remove stubborn limescale.
Excellent!
Excellent product,only product Ive purchased that cleans shower screens thoroughly,beats other products hands down.def.reccomended
Excellent!
I am a professional cleaner and always have this in my kit. It is the most effective thing to remove limescale off shower doors. Can't recommend it enough I am not keen on the smell though.
Excellent!
After trying various brands to try to solve the problem of limescale I can seriously recommend Viakal Limescale Remover. Makes life easier simple to use.