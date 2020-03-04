By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Viakal Limescale Spray With Febreeze 500Ml

  • Viakal Fresh spray removes limescale, soapscum and watermarks and has a nice fresh scent with Febreze. Used regularly, Viakal helps prevent limescale return. Viakal Fresh has 100% Viakal Power as it is equally effective on limescale removal as Viakal Classic.
  • Nr 1 against limescale (IRI value share, 52 w/e 31/07/2018)
  • Removes up to 100% of limescale (tested on most common bathroom surfaces)
  • With Febreze for a nice, fresh scent
  • Long lasting shine
  • Prevents limescale from coming back
  • Cleans soap scum and other bathroom dirt
  • Safe for your surfaces
  • Ideal for regular usage in your bathroom and kitchen
  • Pack size: 500ML

<5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

  • How do you remove lime scale with it? Spray and wipe the surface. Rinse well afterwards. For tough encrustations: leave to act for up to 5 min. Rinse well. Repeat if necessary. Don’t use on: hot, damaged, or acid sensitive surfaces (eg. gold, silver, copper, aluminum), coloured or old/ damaged enamel, household appliances (incl. water boilers), natural stone (eg. marble, travertine). If in doubt, test first on a hidden area.

  • Warning. Limescale Remover Liquid. Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is
  • needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse
  • cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF ON SKIN: Wash with
  • plenty of water. Do not mix with bleach or other cleaning products.

  • Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP, UK
  • [UK] 0800 028 3292
  • [IE] 1800 509 435

500 ℮

  1. Irritant
Great!

4 stars

Living in a hard water area limescale is a nightmare. Vikal is great at getting to work and dissolving the limescale on shower heads, screens and taps. Only downside is the smell can be over powering so it's a must to have a well ventilated room

Excellent!

5 stars

The spray is easy to use and better to use on shower heads and to spray in to the taps. It's very effective on bathroom taps and the scent is really nice and fresh give you that clean feeling once all is cleaned and shone up.

Good!

3 stars

This product is perfect for limescale scum and water marks on my bathroom taps quite easy without having to scrub to much, the only thing i'm not keen on is how strong the smell is as it did make me cough alot even though the room was welll ventilated

Excellent!

5 stars

I LOVE this product, it is perfect for Scum and water marks on shower wet wall and shower glass and it takes off shower head scum so easy without having to scrub

Excellent!

5 stars

It smells nice while cleaning and after . It's abit pricey but it worth it as it's one of the best [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

OMG!! Never tried this before, bought my first bottle a few weeks ago as my taps were looking a bit tired. The result was amazing, what a shine and the smell is fantastic. Will be buying this forever.

Great!

4 stars

Removes limescale on my taps but has to be left on for quite a while to remove stubborn limescale.

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent product,only product Ive purchased that cleans shower screens thoroughly,beats other products hands down.def.reccomended

Excellent!

5 stars

I am a professional cleaner and always have this in my kit. It is the most effective thing to remove limescale off shower doors. Can't recommend it enough I am not keen on the smell though.

Excellent!

5 stars

After trying various brands to try to solve the problem of limescale I can seriously recommend Viakal Limescale Remover. Makes life easier simple to use.

