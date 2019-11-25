By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haywards Piccalilli 400G

Haywards Piccalilli 400G
  • Cauliflower, Onion & Gherkin in a Medium & Tangy Mustard Sauce
  • Liven up your food
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Vegetables in Variable Proportions (41%) (Cauliflower, Onion, Gherkin), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Mustard Flour, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Spices (Ground Turmeric, Ground Ginger, Cayenne Pepper), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Riboflavin-5' -Phosphate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Spice Extract

  • Contains: Mustard

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.Best Before End: See Lid.

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • Telephone 0800 1577032 (between 9.30am and 5.00pm Mondays to Fridays).
  • www.haywardspickles.co.uk

400g ℮

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy280kJ/66kcal
Fat0.7g
of which Saturates0.2g
Carbohydrates12.0g
of which Sugars7.4g
Fibre0.7g
Protein0.6g
Salt1.70g

disgusting

1 stars

disgusting

So tangy, it's delicious.

5 stars

This piccalilli is the best of best, so tasty and a great condiment. Goes equally well with most meat dishes, or with any cheese or meat sandwich.

