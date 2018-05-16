By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Najma Wafer Thin Turkey 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Najma Wafer Thin Turkey 125G
£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Product Description

  • Halal Turkey Slices
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Certified Halal product
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Turkey Meat (90%), Water, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower, Palm, Coconut), Salt, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Maltodextrine, Celery, Flavouring (Soya), Soya Protein, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Stabilisers (E407, E450, E451), Antioxidants (E301, E325), Preservative (E250)

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain, Gluten, Eggs, Milk and Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated at max 4°C.Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'Use by' date. For Use by: see front of pack

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Golden Acre Dairy Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 311,
  • Chertsey,
  • Surrey,
  • KT16 6EJ.

Return to

  • Golden Acre Dairy Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 311,
  • Chertsey,
  • Surrey,
  • KT16 6EJ.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy:525 kJ/125 kcal
Fat:5g
of which saturates:1.6g
Carbohydrate:0g
of which sugars:0g
Protein:20g
Salt:2.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Najma Smoked Turkey Rasher Slice 150G

£ 2.00
£1.34/100g

Najma Sliced Turkey Breast 150G

£ 1.65
£1.10/100g

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Humza Paratha Original 1.6Kg

£ 3.00
£0.19/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here