Najma Sliced Chicken With Herbs 150G

Product Description
- Formed, Roasted and Smoke Flavoured Chicken Slices with Herbs and Added Milk Protein & Water.
- Ready to eat
- Halal Food Council of Europe
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Meat (85%), Water, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Triphosphates, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Parsley (0.2%), Milk Protein, Dextrose, Flavouring (Contains Soya, Celery, Wheat, Barley, Egg), Onion Powder, Antioxidants: Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate, Smoke Flavouring, Yeast, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Garlic Powder, Spices (contain Celery)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Mustard
Storage
Keep refrigerated between 0ºC - 4ºC. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'Use by' date.For Use by date, see front of pack.
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Golden Acre Dairy Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 311,
- Chertsey,
- Surrey,
- KT16 6EJ.
Return to
- www.najmafoods.co.uk
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy:
|663kJ/159 kcal
|Fat:
|10.0g
|of which saturates:
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate:
|1.0g
|of which sugars:
|1.0g
|Protein:
|16.0g
|Salt:
|2.1g
