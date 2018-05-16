Yankee Candle Midsummers Night Vent Car Air Freshener

- - Car Vent Stick
- - Midsummer's Night®
- - Provides continuous fragrance for up to two weeks
- An intoxicating and masculine blend of musk, patchouli, sage and mahogany cologne.
- Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Dispose of contents/containers in accordance with local regulations. Contains: Benzyl salicylate, Linalyl acetate, Linalool, Lyral, Benzoic acid, 2,4-dihydroxy-3,6-dimethyl-, methyl ester, Terpenes, Orange Oil, Hydroxycitronellal, Coumarin, beta-Caryophyllene, 1H-3a,7-Methanoazulen-6-ol, octahydro-3,6,8,8-tetramethyl-, 6-acetate, (3R,3aS,6R,7R,8aS)-, Citral, Oils, basil, 2,4-Dimethyl-3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde May produce an allergic reaction.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020