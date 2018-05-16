Nakd Bakwell Tart Bars 4 Pack 140G

Product Description
- Bakewell Tart flavour raw fruit & nut bars
- Want the flavour of a tea time treat in a convenient bar? Pick up a Nakd Bakewell Tart. We've recreated all of the cherry and almond scrumminess of your fave British classic with just fruits and nuts, all smooshed into a 100% natural snack that's free from gluten and dairy and vegan friendly. Mind. Blown.
- We want everyone to find their snack soulmate, so whether you're a choc-a-holic, craving cake or nuts for berries, there's a Nakd bar for you.
- They're made from 100% natural ingredients - just fruit and nuts smooshed together. Remarkable! How does this compare to your usual snack or cereal bar?
- 100% natural ingredients - go on, check what I'm made from!
- No added sugar - only natural sweetness
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Dates 49%, Cashews 35%, Raisins 16%, A hint of Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Soya, Peanuts, other Nuts
Storage
Best before: see side of pack
Warnings
- May also contain the odd shell or pit piece
Name and address
- Natural Balance Foods,
- Unit 1A Drakes Park,
- Long Crendon,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP18 9BA.
Net Contents
4 x 35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g
|Energy
|1637kJ
|573kJ
|-
|391kcal
|137kcal
|Fat
|17.0g
|5.9g
|of which saturates
|3.3g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrates
|50.3g
|17.6g
|of which sugars
|45.6g
|16.0g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|1.7g
|Protein
|7.5g
|2.6g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
Safety information
