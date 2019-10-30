By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Domestos Power 5 Rim Block Ocean 55G

4(47)Write a review
image 1 of Domestos Power 5 Rim Block Ocean 55G
£ 1.00
£1.82/100g
  • Try the UK's No.1 Toilet Block: Domestos Power 5. It will leave your toilet clean, shiny, and smelling fresh. Power 5 Toilet Blocks are more than a toilet freshener. These powerful rim blocks are loaded with not 1, but 5 key benefits for a mighty clean and to provide extra freshness. Domestos Power 5 Ocean Toilet Rim Block gives your bathroom a fresh ocean scent and long-lasting protection against bacteria and germs.
  • Flush after flush, Power 5 Rim Block releases a rich foam, prevents limescale, removes dirt, and leaves the toilet bowl shiny, all while releasing a fresh and long-lasting fragrance in your bathroom. Maintaining the freshness and cleanliness of your toilet has never been easier thanks to Domestos Power 5 Rim Blocks. And for complete toilet hygiene, try our toilet cleaner Domestos Bleach for long-lasting protection against germs. Domestos Toilet Bleach and Domestos Rim Block are the perfect combination for a fresh germ-free toilet! A 1pc of Domestos Power 5 Ocean Toilet Rim Block is enough to kill germs in your toilet bowl and keep it looking shiny.
  • How to use: Unfold hanger, break plastic hook, and hang over the toilet where the flow of water is strongest. After the product has been removed from its pack, please dispose of any excess material remaining in the pack. Wash hands thoroughly after handling.
  • Domestos have been protecting families against germs since 1929. Today, Domestos continues to protect millions of families with its full range of cleaning products, including thick bleach and bleach sprays, which can be used as a multi-purpose cleaner all around your home, as a bathroom cleaner, or even as a drain cleaner. Toilet wipes, toilet rim block, and sink and pipe unblocker products are also available to keep your home hygienic. Domestos doesn't just protect families at home though – they fight poor sanitation globally too. They've helped more than 10 million people gain access to a clean and safe toilet, and thousands of children have benefited from clean water and toilet facilities in their schools, helping improve attendance and educational achievement. Support their work and help to empower millions of families to have clean and safe toilets. Visit Domestos.co.uk to find out more.
  • 5 benefits loaded into 1 toilet block
  • From the UK’s No.1 Toilet Brand
  • Rim block cleans, freshens and leaves your toilet bowl shiny
  • Ocean-scented Toilet Rim Block
  • A perfect combination with toilet bleach for a fresh germ-free toilet
  • Pairs well with Domestos Bleach
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

>30% Anionic surfactants. <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, perfume, aromatic hydrocarbons, phosphates, Citral, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Unfold hanger and break plastic lock. Hang over the toilet rim where the flow of water is strongest. After the product has been removed from its pack please dispose of any excess material remaining in the pack. Wash hands thoroughly after handling

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains: sodium dodecylbenzenesulfonate, sodium lauryl sulphate. Contains tetramethyl acetyloctahydronaphthalenes. May cause an allergic reaction
  • Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid release to the environment. Wear eye/face protection. If on skin: Wash with plenty of water. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a Poison Center or doctor/physician. If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local & national regulations
  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

1 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains: sodium dodecylbenzenesulfonate, sodium lauryl sulphate. Contains tetramethyl acetyloctahydronaphthalenes. May cause an allergic reaction Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid release to the environment. Wear eye/face protection. If on skin: Wash with plenty of water. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a Poison Center or doctor/physician. If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local & national regulations As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

47 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Exactly like the other reviewers, the plastic hang

1 stars

Exactly like the other reviewers, the plastic hanger snapped as I tried to open it. Without that you can't use it. I've never had that with other, similar products.

Rubbish

1 stars

Very disappointed with this product, as I removed it from the packaging the rather brittle hanger completely broke off making the product impossible to use.

Non flexible plastic hanger

1 stars

I bought 2 Domestos Power 5 product, tried using one in both of our toilets, the plastic hanger was too ridged to hook over the bowl, my husband had a go and the hanger snapped. Not at all happy with this product, not what I expect from a name like d

Miss

2 stars

Not supposed to snap when you put it over the toilet rim. Customer not happy

Keeps toilet fresh

4 stars

Kept toilet fresh with little timescale build up. Much better than previous product used. Will definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smelling loo!

5 stars

Easy to attach to the rim of my toilet and from the first flush it produces a lovely, fresh, clean smell. After flushing you get a good toilet bowl of bubbles that help keep the loo nice and clean. There are two of us in our house and this product lasted two weeks for us. I would buy it again and would recommend to friends and family to give it a try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow fresh foamy on first flush!

5 stars

I have tested this over several days and there are lots of people in our house and I am pretty impressed. Smells fresh, keeps toilet cleaner and nice shine, no limescale and the thing that impressed me from the first flush lovely foamy and smell of clean, I will definitely be using this! Usually these products do not activate well with first flush but this one really does! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Domestos Power Block

5 stars

Loved the Domestos Power 5 cleaning block. It fits perfectly under the rim and is big enough to make sure the water drains well through it on each flush. It has kept our downstairs toilet smelling fresh and looking clean even with 4 of us using it. I will definitely be purchasing it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Domestos Power 5 Ocean Rim Block

4 stars

As a family off 5 with a toddler who has just started using the toilet hygiene is off great importance to me, so tried leading brand Domestos 5 Ocean Rim Block. Very simple to use just stick under the rim off the toilet that flows the fastest. The first thing you notice is the smell it is a pleasant bleachy fresh odor but I found it very strong the first couple of days. Maybe more suited to a bigger bathroom this was in my cloakroom and was a bit overwhelming. The power 5 refers to these 5 claims : 1 Rich Foam. Yes is still foaming after 3 wks. 2 Limescale prevention. Hard water area is working still. 3 Long lasting fragrance. Yes has calmed right down. 4 Shine. Still shinny 5 Dirt removal. Have cleaned a little but personally am over fussy with this. Am happy with the product unlike some similar products this product doesn't run out quickly and is good value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best I’ve ever had

5 stars

Domestos power 5 ocean rim block is the best I’ve ever had. It cleans my toilet, smells great and lasts for long. For sure I will buy it again and again. It’s really the product worth to buy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Bloo Total Shine & Hygiene Toilet Gel Fruit Burst

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Domestos Power 5 Lime Rim Block 55G

£ 1.00
£1.82/100g

Tesco Thick Bleach 24 Hour Citrus750ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.39
£0.52/litre

Aldi Price Match

Cif Power & Shine Bathroom Cleaner Spray 700Ml

£ 2.00
£2.86/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here