Domestos Power 5 Rim Block Ocean 55G

Exactly like the other reviewers, the plastic hang 1 stars A Tesco Customer30th October 2019 Exactly like the other reviewers, the plastic hanger snapped as I tried to open it. Without that you can't use it. I've never had that with other, similar products. Report

Rubbish 1 stars A Tesco Customer29th April 2019 Very disappointed with this product, as I removed it from the packaging the rather brittle hanger completely broke off making the product impossible to use. Report

Non flexible plastic hanger 1 stars Review from unilever.com 24th March 2019 I bought 2 Domestos Power 5 product, tried using one in both of our toilets, the plastic hanger was too ridged to hook over the bowl, my husband had a go and the hanger snapped. Not at all happy with this product, not what I expect from a name like d

Miss 2 stars Review from unilever.com 26th October 2018 Not supposed to snap when you put it over the toilet rim. Customer not happy

Keeps toilet fresh 4 stars Review from unilever.com 24th September 2018 Kept toilet fresh with little timescale build up. Much better than previous product used. Will definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smelling loo! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd September 2018 Easy to attach to the rim of my toilet and from the first flush it produces a lovely, fresh, clean smell. After flushing you get a good toilet bowl of bubbles that help keep the loo nice and clean. There are two of us in our house and this product lasted two weeks for us. I would buy it again and would recommend to friends and family to give it a try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow fresh foamy on first flush! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st September 2018 I have tested this over several days and there are lots of people in our house and I am pretty impressed. Smells fresh, keeps toilet cleaner and nice shine, no limescale and the thing that impressed me from the first flush lovely foamy and smell of clean, I will definitely be using this! Usually these products do not activate well with first flush but this one really does! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Domestos Power Block 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st September 2018 Loved the Domestos Power 5 cleaning block. It fits perfectly under the rim and is big enough to make sure the water drains well through it on each flush. It has kept our downstairs toilet smelling fresh and looking clean even with 4 of us using it. I will definitely be purchasing it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Domestos Power 5 Ocean Rim Block 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th September 2018 As a family off 5 with a toddler who has just started using the toilet hygiene is off great importance to me, so tried leading brand Domestos 5 Ocean Rim Block. Very simple to use just stick under the rim off the toilet that flows the fastest. The first thing you notice is the smell it is a pleasant bleachy fresh odor but I found it very strong the first couple of days. Maybe more suited to a bigger bathroom this was in my cloakroom and was a bit overwhelming. The power 5 refers to these 5 claims : 1 Rich Foam. Yes is still foaming after 3 wks. 2 Limescale prevention. Hard water area is working still. 3 Long lasting fragrance. Yes has calmed right down. 4 Shine. Still shinny 5 Dirt removal. Have cleaned a little but personally am over fussy with this. Am happy with the product unlike some similar products this product doesn't run out quickly and is good value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]