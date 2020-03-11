Domestos Power 5 Rim Block Lime 55G

Too smelly 1 stars A Tesco Customer11th March 2020 This may just be a personal reaction but I had to throw it away after just a few flushes as the smell was so strong it was unbearable. It permeated the whole house! Report

Smells lovely 5 stars A Tesco Customer7th March 2020 Foams really well, lasts awhile, and smells lovely. You get a gorgeous fresh lime smell with each flush. Easily my favourite. Report

Great toilet blocks 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd February 2020 I have used these before so was super excited to receive them! They are readily hygienic and easy to apply on toilet rim without feeling dirty. They’re lifetime span is good and they have lasted about 3-4 weeks leaving my toilet smelling clean! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok but not the best 3 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd January 2020 This product is alright but it's not the best, I don't think I would get it again as it doesn't fit to my toilet very well, it sits to far forward meaning the water only just touches it. When the water does get to it then it just leaks the product down the inside of the toilet. I don't smell nice and looks great but for me this product doesn't work, how ever that doesn't mean it would work for some one else's toilet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smell lasts for aaages 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 I’ve been using these for a while now, I usually go for the blue ones (not sure what scent) but am now quite taken with this lime, smells really fresh and you notice it immediately but not in a fake chemically way. Good release of product and aroma each flush - a must for visiting guests over Xmas [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean with every flush! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th January 2020 I've tried a few toilet rim blocks and been disappointed at how poor they were, this one was surprisingly more efficient. The clean, lime smelling fragrance is pleasant and not overpowering . The block fits easily to the side of the toilet bowl. After each flush, the block is easily caught with the flow of water and gives the bowl a good flush of cleaner and fragrance. The block lasted longer than expected especially in a household with large family. I would definitely buy this again and have noticed a number of different fragrances are available. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strong and long lasting 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 I'm very happy with Power 5 Lime Toilet Rim Block. It did a great job in keeping my toilet bowl clean and smelling citrus fresh. I was surprised how long they last despite regular flushes. 10/10 from me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells absolutely fabulous!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th January 2020 Ok, so it’s a toilet block, I mean how amazing can it be?! Well it’s absolutely amazing!! I’ve been short this particular lime scented block now for a couple of weeks, my bathroom still smells just as good as when I first popped in on to the toilet. The scent is long lasting and the toilet is super sparkly. I will absolutely be purchasing more in the future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great amoma and cleaning power 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th January 2020 This fits really well over the toilet bowl, it smells fresh and limey and as the toilet is flushed and the liquid runs into the bowl it helps to remove the limescale and keeps the aromas at bay. The toilet bowl was kept clean and sparkling and I felt happy with the state of the toilet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]