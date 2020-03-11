By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Domestos Power 5 Rim Block Lime 55G

4.5(86)Write a review
image 1 of Domestos Power 5 Rim Block Lime 55G
£ 1.00
£1.82/100g
  • Try Domestos Power 5 Lime Toilet Rim Block. It will leave your toilet clean, shiny, and smelling fresh. Our toilet blocks are more than a toilet freshener. These powerful rim blocks are loaded with not 1, but 5 key benefits for a mighty clean and to provide extra freshness. What's more this handy toilet accessory will keep your bathroom fresh and your toilet bowl shiny. Flush after flush, Domestos Power 5 Lime Toilet Rim Block releases a rich foam, prevents limescale, removes dirt, and leaves the toilet bowl shiny, while releasing a fresh and long-lasting fragrance in your bathroom. Maintaining the freshness and cleanliness of your toilet has never been so easy. And for complete toilet hygiene, try our toilet cleaner Domestos Bleach for long-lasting protection against germs. Domestos Toilet Bleach and Domestos Rim Blocks are the perfect combination for a fresh, germ-free toilet! This handy 1pc provides long-lasting Domestos power and a fresh lime scent. How to use: Unfold hanger, break plastic hook, and hang over the toilet where the flow of water is strongest. After the product has been removed from its pack, please dispose of any excess material remaining in the pack. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Domestos have been protecting families against germs since 1929. Today, Domestos continues to protect millions of families with its full range of cleaning products, including thick bleach and bleach sprays, which can be used as a multi-purpose cleaner all around your home, as a bathroom cleaner, or even as a drain cleaner. Toilet wipes, toilet rim block, and sink and pipe unblocker products are also available to keep your home hygienic. Domestos doesn't just protect families at home though – they fight poor sanitation globally too. They've helped more than 10 million people gain access to a clean and safe toilet, and thousands of children have benefited from clean water and toilet facilities in their schools, helping to improve attendance and educational achievement. Support their work and help to empower millions of families to have clean and safe toilets. Visit Domestos.co.uk to find out more.
  • Domestos Power 5 Lime Toilet Rim Block offers 5 powerful benefits in one toilet block: Hygiene, Long Lasting Freshness, Limescale Prevention, Rich Foam, and Shine
  • Maintaining freshness and cleanliness of your toilet has never been that easy thanks to our toilet accessory
  • Rim block cleans, freshens and leaves your toilet bowl shiny
  • Lime-scented Toilet rim block releases a long-lasting fragrance
  • A perfect combination with toilet bleach for a fresh germ-free toilet
  • Pairs well with Domestos toilet cleaners
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

>30% Anionic surfactants. <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, perfume, aromatic hydrocarbons, phosphates, Citral, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Unfold hanger and break plastic lock. Hang over the toilet rim where the flow of water is strongest. After the product has been removed from its pack please dispose of any excess material remaining in the pack. Wash hands thoroughly after handling

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains: sodium dodecylbenzenesulfonate, sodium lauryl sulphate. Contains tetramethyl acetyloctahydronaphthalenes. May cause an allergic reaction
  • Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid release to the environment. Wear eye/face protection. If on skin: Wash with plenty of water. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a Poison Center or doctor/physician. If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local & national regulations
Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

1 ℮

Safety information

86 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Too smelly

1 stars

This may just be a personal reaction but I had to throw it away after just a few flushes as the smell was so strong it was unbearable. It permeated the whole house!

Smells lovely

5 stars

Foams really well, lasts awhile, and smells lovely. You get a gorgeous fresh lime smell with each flush. Easily my favourite.

Great toilet blocks

5 stars

I have used these before so was super excited to receive them! They are readily hygienic and easy to apply on toilet rim without feeling dirty. They’re lifetime span is good and they have lasted about 3-4 weeks leaving my toilet smelling clean! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok but not the best

3 stars

This product is alright but it's not the best, I don't think I would get it again as it doesn't fit to my toilet very well, it sits to far forward meaning the water only just touches it. When the water does get to it then it just leaks the product down the inside of the toilet. I don't smell nice and looks great but for me this product doesn't work, how ever that doesn't mean it would work for some one else's toilet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smell lasts for aaages

5 stars

I’ve been using these for a while now, I usually go for the blue ones (not sure what scent) but am now quite taken with this lime, smells really fresh and you notice it immediately but not in a fake chemically way. Good release of product and aroma each flush - a must for visiting guests over Xmas [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean with every flush!

5 stars

I've tried a few toilet rim blocks and been disappointed at how poor they were, this one was surprisingly more efficient. The clean, lime smelling fragrance is pleasant and not overpowering . The block fits easily to the side of the toilet bowl. After each flush, the block is easily caught with the flow of water and gives the bowl a good flush of cleaner and fragrance. The block lasted longer than expected especially in a household with large family. I would definitely buy this again and have noticed a number of different fragrances are available. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strong and long lasting

5 stars

I'm very happy with  Power 5 Lime Toilet Rim Block. It did a great job in keeping my toilet bowl clean and smelling citrus fresh. I was surprised how long they last despite regular flushes. 10/10 from me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells absolutely fabulous!!

5 stars

Ok, so it’s a toilet block, I mean how amazing can it be?! Well it’s absolutely amazing!! I’ve been short this particular lime scented block now for a couple of weeks, my bathroom still smells just as good as when I first popped in on to the toilet. The scent is long lasting and the toilet is super sparkly. I will absolutely be purchasing more in the future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great amoma and cleaning power

5 stars

This fits really well over the toilet bowl, it smells fresh and limey and as the toilet is flushed and the liquid runs into the bowl it helps to remove the limescale and keeps the aromas at bay. The toilet bowl was kept clean and sparkling and I felt happy with the state of the toilet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

Long lasting smell which spread across my bathroom! Really impressed with this makes my whole bathroom smell lovely and also does a brilliant job of cleaning my toilet and keeping it fresh. Very happy I tried this as I will continue to use this now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 86 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

