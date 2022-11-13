Tesco Whiteboard Magnets Pens & Board Cleaner

It is also great for kids to learn and draw

Leave notes and keep small papers and receipts safe with the magnets supplied

This magnetic dry wipe white board is great for both at home or in the office

Smooth surface: easy to write on and wipe off fully clean This magnetic dry wipe white board is great for both at home or in the office Leave notes and keep small papers and receipts safe with the magnets supplied It is also great for kids to learn and draw 3 colors pen for selection

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023