Tesco Complete Worker Dog With Beef 12Kg

Good quality and price ratio.
not as described
definitely NOT as described .. I bought because description says ..no artificial colourants or additives on site description. Packet proudly states added colourants..disgusted in a word ..total waste of money as this has to go in bin
Great low cost dog food
Bought this bag for my 4 dogs as was running low on cash. I had never seen them eat so fast. They absolutly love this and at such a brilliant price I shall now continue to feed my dogs this.