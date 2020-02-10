By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Complete Worker Dog With Beef 12Kg

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Complete Worker Dog With Beef 12Kg
£ 7.20
£0.60/kg

Product Description

  • A complete dry feed for adult worker and sporting dogs aged 1-7 years.
  • We’ve been creating deliciously tempting meals with our team of animal nutrition experts for over 30 years. Carefully prepared using wholesome, nutritious ingredients from our trusted farms and suppliers, all our meals are complete, balanced and fortified with vitamins, minerals and nutrients, ensuring optimum health for your dog. We never add artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 12KG

Information

Ingredients

Composition

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (26% including 4% beef), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Minerals.                                                     

Additives

Preservatives, Antioxidants.

Nutritional Additives per Kg:

Vitamin A  20, 400 IU, Vitamin D3  1, 800 IU, Vitamin E  84mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 3mg, Selenium (Sodium Selenite) 0.1mg, Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 10mg, Iron (Iron (II) Sulphate Monohydrate) 72mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 60mg, Zinc (Zinc Oxide) 120mg.

Analytical Constituents

Protein             22.0%

Crude Fibre     3.0%

Fat Content     9.0%

Inorganic Matter         9.5%

Omega 6          1.7%

Omega 3          0.2%

Calcium           2.4%

Calories           341 per 100g

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Best Before End and Batch Number: see back of pack. Please quote Best Before End and Batch Number in all enquiries.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

120 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Crude protein22%
Crude oils and fats9%
Crude fibre3%
Crude ash9.5%
Moisture8%

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality and price ratio.

5 stars

Good quality and price ratio.

not as described

1 stars

definitely NOT as described .. I bought because description says ..no artificial colourants or additives on site description. Packet proudly states added colourants..disgusted in a word ..total waste of money as this has to go in bin

Great low cost dog food

5 stars

Bought this bag for my 4 dogs as was running low on cash. I had never seen them eat so fast. They absolutly love this and at such a brilliant price I shall now continue to feed my dogs this.

