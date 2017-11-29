By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Joop Homme After Shave Splash 75Ml

Joop Homme After Shave Splash 75Ml
£ 32.00
£42.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Floral, Oriental, Woody fragrance for men
  • Scent released in 1989
  • Joop Homme by Joop! Was launched by the design house of Joop! In 1989, Joop! Is a sophisticated, oriental, woody aroma. This manly aroma possesses a blend of cinnamon, jasmine, honey, tobacco, and vetiver. A unique signature fragrance.
  • 2.5 FL OZ.
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua/Water/Eau, Parfum/Fragrance, Allantoin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzophenone-9, Bisabolol, Butylene Glycol, Cinnamal, Citral, Coumarin, Eugenol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool, Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Peg-5 Ethylhexanoate, Trideceth-9, D&C Red N°33 (CI 17200), FD&C Blue N°1 (CI 42090)

Name and address

  • Parfums Joop!,
  • Paris.

  Parfums Joop!,
Paris.
  • Paris.

Net Contents

75ml ℮

8 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Nothing better than a great smelling man !

5 stars

Been buying this my hubby for 5yrs I adore the smell, He says not joop again lol I've told him he will get this aftershave forever while ever it's available just love love love the smell

Joop

4 stars

I've used this for a few years and Tesco were doing it at a good price The only thing that stopped it getting 5 stars was the courier was delayed by a day

Good old Tesco

5 stars

I have found it very difficult to find Joop after-shave. Everyone seems only to stock the cologne. Thsnks Tesco for coming to the rescue for a Christmas gift

joop aftershave

5 stars

Very pleased with this product, and fast delivery to my local tescos store

Lovely

4 stars

My daughter's partner loves this so it was an ideal Christmas present

joop

5 stars

I bought this as a Christmas present for partners dad

Great product

5 stars

My Dad has worn this aftershave for quite a few years now and loves it! Great price at Tesco too!

Joop- aftershave

5 stars

I bought this for my son-in-law as he loves the Joop aftershave

