St Pierre 6 Brioche Hot Dog 270G

St Pierre 6 Brioche Hot Dog 270G
£ 1.79
£0.30/each

Product Description

  • 6 Pre-cut brioche hot dog rolls
  • Go gourmet with St Pierre!
  • Delicious warm or au naturel, our light, butter-rich brioche rolls will revolutionise your humble hot dog. We love ours with sweet peppers, onion and fiery jalapeño - they're endlessly adaptable. Savoury or sweet, with meat or meat-free, St Pierre will make everyday "magnifique"!
  • Bon appétit!
  • Make Everyday Magnifique
  • At St Pierre, we bake our soft, sweet, light brioche using six centuries of French know-how (or savoir-faire) and a firm conviction that everyday should be "magnifique"!
  • Our brioche is a mouth-watering treat that will raise all your favourite dishes to new heights.
  • St Pierre is a registered trademark of St Pierre Groupe Ltd.

The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: International Trade 2019 Awarded to Carrs Foods International

  • Rich & soft with a beautifully buttery taste
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Egg, Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Deactivated Yeast, Malted Rye Flour, Colour (Beta Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame Seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. For maximum freshness, reseal bag after each usage or store in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in a preheated oven 200°C, 180°C fan, Gas Mark 6 for 2-3 minutes.

Produce of

Made in France

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • St Pierre Groupe Limited,
  • Kingston House,
  • Towers Business Park,
  • Wilmslow Road,
  • Manchester,

Net Contents

6 x Hot Dog Rolls

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach roll (45g) contains% RI per roll
Energy 1415kJ637kJ
-336kcal151kcal8%
Fat 9.9g4.5g6%
of which saturates 2.5g1.1g6%
Carbohydrate 51.2g23.0g
of which sugars 13.4g6.0g7%
Fibre 2.3g1.0g
Protein 9.4g4.2g
Salt 1.2g0.6g9%
This pack contains 6 servings---
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Safety information

To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

