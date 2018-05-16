St Pierre 6 Brioche Hot Dog 270G

Product Description
- 6 Pre-cut brioche hot dog rolls
- Go gourmet with St Pierre!
- Delicious warm or au naturel, our light, butter-rich brioche rolls will revolutionise your humble hot dog. We love ours with sweet peppers, onion and fiery jalapeño - they're endlessly adaptable. Savoury or sweet, with meat or meat-free, St Pierre will make everyday "magnifique"!
- Bon appétit!
- Make Everyday Magnifique
- At St Pierre, we bake our soft, sweet, light brioche using six centuries of French know-how (or savoir-faire) and a firm conviction that everyday should be "magnifique"!
- Our brioche is a mouth-watering treat that will raise all your favourite dishes to new heights.
- Rich & soft with a beautifully buttery taste
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Egg, Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Deactivated Yeast, Malted Rye Flour, Colour (Beta Carotene)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Sesame Seeds.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. For maximum freshness, reseal bag after each usage or store in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in a preheated oven 200°C, 180°C fan, Gas Mark 6 for 2-3 minutes.
Produce of
Made in France
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 servings
Warnings
- To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tag. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- St Pierre Groupe Limited,
- Kingston House,
- Towers Business Park,
- Wilmslow Road,
- Manchester,
Net Contents
6 x Hot Dog Rolls
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each roll (45g) contains
|% RI per roll
|Energy
|1415kJ
|637kJ
|-
|336kcal
|151kcal
|8%
|Fat
|9.9g
|4.5g
|6%
|of which saturates
|2.5g
|1.1g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|51.2g
|23.0g
|of which sugars
|13.4g
|6.0g
|7%
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.0g
|Protein
|9.4g
|4.2g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.6g
|9%
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
