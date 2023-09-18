We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

St Pierre 6 Chocolate Filled Crepes

St Pierre 6 Chocolate Filled Crepes

£1.90

£0.32/each

Vegetarian

6 French Crêpes with a Chocolate and Hazelnut Filling
Make Everyday MagnifiqueAt St Pierre, we create our delights using six centuries of baking know-how and a belief that every day should be "magnifique"!Our mouth-watering treats will raise all your favourite dishes to new heights.A thin lace crêpe wrapped around a smooth, rich, chocolate and hazelnut filling. Like a romantic Parisian night, our crêpes are a feast for the senses, and a perfect snack for on the go.
Don't RecycleSt Pierre is a registered trademark of St Pierre Groupe Ltd.
Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Chocolate and Hazelnut Filling (44%) [Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass), Lactose (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Hazelnut Paste, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithins; Cocoa Mass, Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Sugar, Egg, Dextrose, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soya, Peanuts and other Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in France

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Net Contents

6 x Chocolate Filled Crêpes

