Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Deep Moisture Sensitive Body Lotion 400Ml
- Neutrogena® Norwegian Formula Deep Moisture Hypoallergenic Lotion for dry skin & sensitive skin.
- This unique Norwegian Formula is enriched with moisturising glycerin to instantly soothe & moisturise for up to 48hrs. It absorbs instantly to deliver active ingredients up to 10 layers deep*, providing moisture where it is needed the most. In just 1 application sensitive skin is comforted, protected & softened. Day after day you rediscover hydrated, beautiful and healthy-looking skin.
- This non-greasy, fast absorbing, fragrance-free & hypoallergenic** formula instantly melts on the skin so there's no need to wait to get dressed.
- *upper layer of epidermis
- **formulated to minimise risks of allergy
- Developed with dermatologists
- Fragrance-free
- 48hr moisture that instantly soothes & protects
- Dry, sensitive skin
- Pack size: 400ML
[PR-014404], Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Petrolatum, Stearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol
Made in Greece
- Directions for use: For best results, apply morning and evening to the whole body. Reapply after shower or bath on towel dried skin.
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 4EG.
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
- IE: 1800 220044
- www.neutrogena.co.uk
400ml ℮
