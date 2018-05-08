Munchkin Dandy Dots Bath Mat

Nice mat
Bought this for my 2 year old so she can have a bath without the worry of slipping. Looks good and she loves it. Thanks
Good value
I bought this for my toddler boy, and it seems to be pretty firmly attached on the surface. My boy loves it as well. Good product.
Happy with purchase
Bought this recently quite long goes nearly the length of the bath which is great for an active toddler
Happy Purchase
I bought this funky bath mat for my Godson's (14 months old )bath time ideal in all departments funky , colourfull , practical and most importantly for safety stop him slipping and sliding during bath time and price was spot (no pun intended )on☺
Great features
Good quality product, however I was a little disapppinted that the mat didn’t fit the entire length of the bath.
Great value for money
I bought this as part of a Christmas present on behalf of my mother in law to my daughter to stop their little one slipping in the bath. She loves the colours, helps make bath time interesting.
Colourful and bright
Had a few months and great bathmat. Good size and nice and bright and colourful for the kids
On the small side
Doesn't cover a full size bath which seems daft for a children's bath mat, my 11month old can't stand up in the bath because it doesn't stretch to the sides. Good quality though, no wearing like most rubber mats.
Colourful and functional safety feature
Fun and functional for my baby grandson when he visits
GreaT product
Great product, fun for kids, looks good and works well.