Munchkin Dandy Dots Bath Mat

Munchkin Dandy Dots Bath Mat
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • Dandy Dots Bath Mat
  • Non-slip surface, L77xW36cm
  • Skid-resistant suction cups hold mat in place
  • Multicoloured dot design
  • For more than 25 years, Munchkin has worked to transform mundane products into clever solutions for any parenting dilemma. Munchkin knows it's the little things in a parent's life that often make the biggest difference. Munchkin has created a range of colourful, interactive toys and useful tools that make bathtime enjoyable for all, because a boring bath can really burst your bubble. Munchkin Dandy Dots Bath Mat will make bath time fun and engaging for your toddler with its bright multicoloured dot design. The mat has a non-slip surface and is easy to remove and reposition for flexibility. Suction cups hold the mat firmly in place.
  • 77.5 cm x 36.2 cm
  • Non-slip surface

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • To Use:
  • Thoroughly clean bath surface before applying mat.
  • Wet bath surface and bottom of mat.
  • Press down on mat firmly to suction into place.
  • Ensure mat is suctioned securely before filling the bath with water.
  • To Clean:
  • After use rinse the mat thoroughly and allow it to dry naturally.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health. Warning: To prevent drowning keep children within arm's reach. Inspect before use. Discard and replace at the first sign of weakness or damage. Always check temperature of water before placing child in bath. This product should be used under adult supervision only. Do not leave child unattended. Do not use with bath oils or other additives that may make the mat surface slippy. When stepping on mat, tread carefully on to the center. Store away from direct sunlight. At the end of life do not burn, please recycle where facilities exist. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use. This is not a toy.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  • Unit 760,
  • Thorp Arch Trading Estate,
  • Wetherby,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • LS23 7FW,

Return to

  • Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  • Unit 760,
  • Thorp Arch Trading Estate,
  • Wetherby,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • LS23 7FW,
  • England.
  • munchkin.com

Safety information

View more safety information

44 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Nice mat

5 stars

Bought this for my 2 year old so she can have a bath without the worry of slipping. Looks good and she loves it. Thanks

Good value

5 stars

I bought this for my toddler boy, and it seems to be pretty firmly attached on the surface. My boy loves it as well. Good product.

Happy with purchase

5 stars

Bought this recently quite long goes nearly the length of the bath which is great for an active toddler

Happy Purchase

5 stars

I bought this funky bath mat for my Godson's (14 months old )bath time ideal in all departments funky , colourfull , practical and most importantly for safety stop him slipping and sliding during bath time and price was spot (no pun intended )on☺

Great features

4 stars

Good quality product, however I was a little disapppinted that the mat didn’t fit the entire length of the bath.

Great value for money

5 stars

I bought this as part of a Christmas present on behalf of my mother in law to my daughter to stop their little one slipping in the bath. She loves the colours, helps make bath time interesting.

Colourful and bright

5 stars

Had a few months and great bathmat. Good size and nice and bright and colourful for the kids

On the small side

3 stars

Doesn't cover a full size bath which seems daft for a children's bath mat, my 11month old can't stand up in the bath because it doesn't stretch to the sides. Good quality though, no wearing like most rubber mats.

Colourful and functional safety feature

5 stars

Fun and functional for my baby grandson when he visits

GreaT product

5 stars

Great product, fun for kids, looks good and works well.

