Haywards Traditional Onions 400G
Offer
Product Description
- Traditional Onions Pickled in a Medium & Tangy Vinegar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 210g
Information
Ingredients
Onions, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Barley Malt Extract, Yeast Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks. Best Before End: See lid.
Name and address
- Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
Return to
- Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- Telephone 0800 1577032 (between 9.30am and 5.00pm Mondays to Fridays).
- www.haywardspickles.co.uk
Drained weight
210g
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g Drained contents
|Energy
|131kJ/32kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|of which sugars
|5.8g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|Protein
|1.1g
|Salt
|1.58g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019