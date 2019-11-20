By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Haywards Traditional Onions 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Haywards Traditional Onions 400G
£ 1.50
£0.71/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Traditional Onions Pickled in a Medium & Tangy Vinegar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210g

Information

Ingredients

Onions, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Barley Malt Extract, Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks. Best Before End: See lid.

Name and address

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • Telephone 0800 1577032 (between 9.30am and 5.00pm Mondays to Fridays).
  • www.haywardspickles.co.uk

Drained weight

210g

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g Drained contents
Energy 131kJ/32kcal
Fat 0.2g
of which saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrate 5.8g
of which sugars 5.8g
Fibre 2.2g
Protein 1.1g
Salt 1.58g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Haywards Silverskin Onions 400G

£ 1.00
£0.47/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here