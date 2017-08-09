By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2M 4K High Performance Hdmi Lead

5(5)Write a review
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • HDMI male-to-male cable
  • 4K support
  • 2m cable length
  • - Cable Length: 2m
  • - Gold Plated Connector
  • - Supports up to 4k resolution
  • This HDMI Cable is great for connecting 4K sources to UHD TV.

Information

Perfect for the job

5 stars

Good picture quality achieved. Nothing adverse to report.

Very good quality

5 stars

,Good piece of kit, very well made and the quality for the price is superb

Work well

5 stars

Great got the DVD to work what else can I say . No different from the others I expect

Excellent HDMI cable

5 stars

This is a great high performance HDMI cable. I am currently using it to run my ultrawide 21:9 4K monitor. Flawless performance, however the chrome finish on my cables came scratched which was slightly disappointing as the cables look very nice.

Charged up

5 stars

Bought this last week and charges the iPad and iPhone fine. Better quality than the cheap ones that don't even work

