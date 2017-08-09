Tesco 2M 4K High Performance Hdmi Lead

Perfect for the job
Good picture quality achieved. Nothing adverse to report.
Very good quality
,Good piece of kit, very well made and the quality for the price is superb
Work well
Great got the DVD to work what else can I say . No different from the others I expect
Excellent HDMI cable
This is a great high performance HDMI cable. I am currently using it to run my ultrawide 21:9 4K monitor. Flawless performance, however the chrome finish on my cables came scratched which was slightly disappointing as the cables look very nice.
Charged up
Bought this last week and charges the iPad and iPhone fine. Better quality than the cheap ones that don't even work