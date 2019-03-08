Genius Gluten Free 6 Pancakes

Very tasty,delicious with hot milk.
Very tasty,delicious with hot milk.
Ok if microwaved
Nice taste but a little dry to eat.
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Water, Potato Starch, Caster Sugar, Rice Flour, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerol, Free Range Dried Egg White, Vegetable Oil: Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Maize Flour, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Free Range Dried Egg, Maize Starch, Sugar, Stabilisers: Xanthan Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids
Store in a cool dry place. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase frozen defrost thoroughly before use and use within 24 hours of defrost. Once defrosted do not refreeze.For Best Before Date, see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: We have given these heating instructions as a guide only.
Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill. Remove all packaging. Place under a medium grill for 4 minutes.
Turn halfway through heating.
Oven cook
Instructions: Toaster: Remove all packaging. Place in toaster on a low heat for 2 minutes.
Produced & packed in the UK
Number of servings: 6. Serving size: 33g
Base. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
6 x Pancakes
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pancake (Typically 33g)
|% RI* per pancake
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1071kJ/253kcal
|353kJ/83kcal
|4%
|Fat
|3.7g
|1.2g
|2%
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.1g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|49.0g
|16.0g
|6%
|of which sugars
|21.0g
|6.9g
|8%
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.6g
|1.8g
|4%
|Salt
|0.90g
|0.31g
|5%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|Number of Servings: 6
