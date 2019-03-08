By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Genius Gluten Free 6 Pancakes

4(2)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.33/each
Each Pancake Contains:
  • Energy353kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars6.9g
    8%
  • Salt0.31g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Pancakes
  • Our Genius Story
  • After years of searching for a great tasting gluten free bread for my gluten intolerant son and not finding it, I decided to rise to the challenge and create my own! To broken ovens later, my solo kitchen quest for the perfect bread has evolved into a mission to make everything taste great, form rolls to muffins. Because everyone deserves perfectly light and fluffy pancakes.
  • Lucinda.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Wonderfully fluffy and deliciously gluten free
  • Light, golden & fluffy
  • Wheat, gluten and milk free
  • Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Water, Potato Starch, Caster Sugar, Rice Flour, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerol, Free Range Dried Egg White, Vegetable Oil: Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Maize Flour, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Free Range Dried Egg, Maize Starch, Sugar, Stabilisers: Xanthan Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase frozen defrost thoroughly before use and use within 24 hours of defrost. Once defrosted do not refreeze.For Best Before Date, see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: We have given these heating instructions as a guide only.

Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill. Remove all packaging. Place under a medium grill for 4 minutes.
Turn halfway through heating.

Oven cook
Instructions: Toaster: Remove all packaging. Place in toaster on a low heat for 2 minutes.

Produce of

Produced & packed in the UK

Number of uses

Number of servings: 6. Serving size: 33g

Recycling info

Base. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.

Return to

  • Any Questions?
  • www.geniusglutenfree.com
  • Customer Careline: 0800 0192736

Net Contents

6 x Pancakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pancake (Typically 33g)% RI* per pancake
Energy kJ/kcal1071kJ/253kcal353kJ/83kcal4%
Fat 3.7g1.2g2%
of which saturates 0.4g0.1g2%
Carbohydrate 49.0g16.0g6%
of which sugars 21.0g6.9g8%
Fibre 0.9g0.3g
Protein 5.6g1.8g4%
Salt 0.90g0.31g5%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Number of Servings: 6---

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty,delicious with hot milk.

5 stars

Very tasty,delicious with hot milk.

Ok if microwaved

3 stars

Nice taste but a little dry to eat.

