Tesco Ir2416 2400W Iron

4.5(89)Write a review
Tesco Ir2416 2400W Iron
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco IR2416 steam iron in blue and white
  • 2400W power and 320ml water tank
  • Ceramic soleplate with 35g steam shot and 0.8g/min \n
  • Consistent performance is offered by this quality Tesco IR2416 steam iron, with effective, powerful features brought together to ensure great results every time. Classic in blue and white, this Tesco steam iron is user-friendly and simple to get to grips with, and delivers great-quality results every time.
  • Variable steam output
  • Stress-free ironing is easy with the Tesco steam iron, and it can be used on practically any iron-safe fabric, with a choice of steam outputs allowing you to tailor your usage to each garment being ironed. The powerful 2400W output works with the 35g steam shot to remove even deep creases.
  • Smooth-glide ceramic-coated soleplate
  • The Tesco steam iron features a smooth, scratch-resistant ceramic-coated soleplate. It glides seamlessly across your garments and is designed to help reduce static and ensure your clothes are fully ironed and free of all creases.
  • Anti-drip water tank
  • This blue and white steam iron has a large-capacity 320ml water tank, which avoids the need to go backwards and forwards to refill. When it is time to refill the tank, it has a functional anti-drip feature, so water spots and drips don't fall on your garments or the surroundings.

89 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

The Lewis of irons

5 stars

I love this Iron Lewis!

Poor Quality

1 stars

Poor quality. Bought it in April last year(2018). No good now. Wouldn't buy again . Will buy elsewhere

fantastic iron

5 stars

much better than all the big brand names glides over your ironing like magic taking all the creases out wish we had bought it sooner

excellent for the price

5 stars

I've always bought "branded" irons, won't in future this is as good as any I have paid a lot more for

Could be better

3 stars

Purchased this iron about a month or so ago and am quite happy with it. The only criticism I have is that the flex is nowhere near long enough which is a hinder as you forget and it’s constantly coming out of the socket

Cheap and cheerful

5 stars

Beats the ridiculously over priced irons... it's steams.. gets hot and irons your clothes. Perfect!

Very good, for the price.

5 stars

I bought the iron for my daughter and it is very light weight and glides through the ironing. Excellent value. Better than some expensive makes and I have had a few irons in the past.

Excellent value for £14

5 stars

Heats up quickly and does its job well. Have only had this iron a couple of weeks so far and not yet used much. Brilliant so far - long may it last. I bought it because when my old one broke down, I borrowed this Tesco one from a neighbour and it was good.

Its an Iron!

4 stars

Works as expected, no complaints and well worth the price.

Don’t be put off by the price

5 stars

I have used many expensive irons over the years and none of them have worked any better than this one. I was worried that it wouldn’t be great because it was so cheap but I was pleasantly surprised. Save your money and buy this iron, steam function is excellent.

1-10 of 89 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

