Tesco Ir2416 2400W Iron

The Lewis of irons
I love this Iron Lewis!
Poor Quality
Poor quality. Bought it in April last year(2018). No good now. Wouldn't buy again . Will buy elsewhere
fantastic iron
much better than all the big brand names glides over your ironing like magic taking all the creases out wish we had bought it sooner
excellent for the price
I've always bought "branded" irons, won't in future this is as good as any I have paid a lot more for
Could be better
Purchased this iron about a month or so ago and am quite happy with it. The only criticism I have is that the flex is nowhere near long enough which is a hinder as you forget and it’s constantly coming out of the socket
Cheap and cheerful
Beats the ridiculously over priced irons... it's steams.. gets hot and irons your clothes. Perfect!
Very good, for the price.
I bought the iron for my daughter and it is very light weight and glides through the ironing. Excellent value. Better than some expensive makes and I have had a few irons in the past.
Excellent value for £14
Heats up quickly and does its job well. Have only had this iron a couple of weeks so far and not yet used much. Brilliant so far - long may it last. I bought it because when my old one broke down, I borrowed this Tesco one from a neighbour and it was good.
Its an Iron!
Works as expected, no complaints and well worth the price.
Don’t be put off by the price
I have used many expensive irons over the years and none of them have worked any better than this one. I was worried that it wouldn’t be great because it was so cheap but I was pleasantly surprised. Save your money and buy this iron, steam function is excellent.