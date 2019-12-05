Tesco Ir2016 2000W Iron

Cheap and cheerful
Broke already. Only had it about 6 months. Lost receipt so couldnt return.
A Surprisingly Good Iron at the price .
I left my Iron in our Caravan which is stored 70 miles away , so in desperation I bought this to tide me over , Well I don’t know how long a Budget Iron is supposed to last , but I’m delighted with it up to now , neat , not heavy , good flex length and does a great job on light Blouses , work wear , Jeans , Bedding and everything else I’ve used it on , the Built in Stand is a Brilliant idea making it very stable too. The only thing I have to say on the minus side is it’s hard to see the water level when you are filling it up . However all in all it’s a great little Iron for which I give Five Stars Thank You.
AVOID
This iron immediately rusts and scales leaving marks on clothes. Also very easily sticks AVOID. better to invest a few pounds more to save yourself having to buy new shirts all the time.
Great value for money
I bought this after a recommendation from my daughter. It’s very impressive , much better than more expensive irons I’ve had in the past
Lightweight & good value
Very pleased with this product. Heated up well and quickly. Just the job
nice one for that price
I have bought this one two weeks ago and it works nice, getting hot quite quick but it is a bit smelly when it’s hot
Just as it says on the box !
Happy died the ironing just great and nice and light too !
Good value iron
Lightweight, easy to use and works well. Difficult to see water level.
Rubbish iron
My 2nd one of these has just stopped working only last a couple of months they are useless save your money
Great value
For the price it is a really good product and does everything you need an iron to do.