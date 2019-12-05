By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ir2016 2000W Iron

£ 10.00
  • Tesco IR2016 steam iron in purple and white \n
  • 2000W power and 250ml water tank \n
  • Stainless-steel soleplate with 20g steam shot and 0.5g/min steam \n
  • With a classic appearance in purple and white, this Tesco IR2016 steam iron delivers power and consistent performance whenever it is needed. A great choice offering a combination of value and quality, this steam iron is a fully functional choice for many households.
  • Consistent, powerful performance
  • With a powerful 2000W output and powerful 20g steam shot, this Tesco steam iron delivers a consistently high level of performance. It has a non-stick stainless-steel soleplate that easily glides across fabrics of many different types. A continuous 0.5g/min of steam helps to ensure great performance, too, and no creases are too difficult for this iron to handle and smooth down.
  • Minimal refills needed
  • The large 250ml water tank ensures you don't need to keep stopping and starting the ironing. Refills are quick and easy when you do need them, too.
  • Anti-drip function
  • Although you won't need to refill your purple and white steam iron very often, it takes no time when you do. The iron also features an anti-drip function, which ensures no water stains on your garments or spillages at all.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

68 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Cheap and cheerful

2 stars

Broke already. Only had it about 6 months. Lost receipt so couldnt return.

A Surprisingly Good Iron at the price .

5 stars

I left my Iron in our Caravan which is stored 70 miles away , so in desperation I bought this to tide me over , Well I don’t know how long a Budget Iron is supposed to last , but I’m delighted with it up to now , neat , not heavy , good flex length and does a great job on light Blouses , work wear , Jeans , Bedding and everything else I’ve used it on , the Built in Stand is a Brilliant idea making it very stable too. The only thing I have to say on the minus side is it’s hard to see the water level when you are filling it up . However all in all it’s a great little Iron for which I give Five Stars Thank You.

AVOID

1 stars

This iron immediately rusts and scales leaving marks on clothes. Also very easily sticks AVOID. better to invest a few pounds more to save yourself having to buy new shirts all the time.

Great value for money

5 stars

I bought this after a recommendation from my daughter. It’s very impressive , much better than more expensive irons I’ve had in the past

Lightweight & good value

5 stars

Very pleased with this product. Heated up well and quickly. Just the job

nice one for that price

4 stars

I have bought this one two weeks ago and it works nice, getting hot quite quick but it is a bit smelly when it’s hot

Just as it says on the box !

5 stars

Happy died the ironing just great and nice and light too !

Good value iron

5 stars

Lightweight, easy to use and works well. Difficult to see water level.

Rubbish iron

1 stars

My 2nd one of these has just stopped working only last a couple of months they are useless save your money

Great value

4 stars

For the price it is a really good product and does everything you need an iron to do.

