By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Baylis & Harding Antibacterial Handwash Jasmine & Apple 500Ml

4.5(3)Write a review
Baylis & Harding Antibacterial Handwash Jasmine & Apple 500Ml
£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Hand Wash
  • Cleanse & protect
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Benzoate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Glycerin, Potassium Sorbate, Polyquaternium-7, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lactic Acid, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Lather and rinse

Warnings

  • WARNING: IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE.
  • AVOID CONTACT WITH NATURAL STONE SURFACES AND STAINLESS STEEL.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Baylis & Harding Plc,
  • Nash Road,
  • Park Farm,
  • Redditch,
  • Worcestershire,
  • B98 7AS,

Return to

  • Baylis & Harding Plc,
  • Nash Road,
  • Park Farm,
  • Redditch,
  • Worcestershire,
  • B98 7AS,
  • England.
  • www.baylisandharding.com
  • RP. MSL,
  • Suite 5385,
  • 27 Upper Pembroke St,
  • Dublin,

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. AVOID CONTACT WITH NATURAL STONE SURFACES AND STAINLESS STEEL.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Baylis and Harding - F.A.B!

5 stars

As a vegan, I am always looking for products that don't test on animals. This is how I stumbled across the Baylis and Harding hand soap. The range of soap perfumes is second to none.

Excellent product good value for money my family

5 stars

Excellent product good value for money my family has given me some excellent feedback on this product

Nice gently perfumed hand wash. I wish Tesco woul

4 stars

Nice gently perfumed hand wash. I wish Tesco would stock the lavender and chamomile which is my first choice

Usually bought next

Bells Healthcare Paracetamol 500Mg Tablet 16S

£ 0.75
£0.05/each

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.35
£0.17/100sheet

Tesco Citrus Antibacterial Wipes 40 Wipes

£ 1.00
£0.03/each

Dettol Surface Cleanser Antibacterial Spray 500 Ml

£ 1.75
£3.50/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here