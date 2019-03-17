Baylis & Harding Antibacterial Handwash Jasmine & Apple 500Ml

Baylis and Harding - F.A.B!
As a vegan, I am always looking for products that don't test on animals. This is how I stumbled across the Baylis and Harding hand soap. The range of soap perfumes is second to none.
Excellent product good value for money my family has given me some excellent feedback on this product
Nice gently perfumed hand wash. I wish Tesco would stock the lavender and chamomile which is my first choice