Tesco Stainless Steel Cleaner 500Ml

Ruined my hob
Used this once on my brand new hob and extractor hood. Next morning it was covered in tiny rust spots. Do not use!
Works really well, brings my sink and drainer back to like new!
I have paid expensive for this particular type of Cleaner before, but never has Stainless Steel looked so good with this particular brand!!! Well worth the price and a nice gentle lemon after smell. Great Product....
I use it for my so called stainless steel sinks, draining board, taps & surrounds. It really cleans like magic. I also use it on my stainless steel cooker hob.