Write a review
Tesco Stainless Steel Cleaner 500Ml
  • Tesco Stainless Steel Cleaner
  • Removes grease & marks With Anyway Spray™ to work at any angle
  • Formulated to cut through stubborn grease and dirt, including limescale, fingerprints and water marks. Suitable for metal surfaces.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Tesco Stainless Steel Cleaner 500ml contains amongst other ingredients: <5% Non ionic surfactant, Anionic surfactant, Perfume

Store upright in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight and do not expose to high temperatures.

Produced in the U.K.

  • Turn nozzle to ON position. Spray* from a distance of 15 - 30 cm. Leave for about 30 seconds then wipe with a damp cloth. Rinse off then buff with a clean dry cloth. Always test on an inconspicuous area first. After use return the nozzle to the OFF position. *This product features patented dip tube technology that allows the contents to be dispensed at any angle for ease of use.
  • Avoid contact with aluminium, silver, marble, limestone, wood, painted surfaces and enamel. Take care when using on appliance lettering.

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

500 ml e

Ruined my hob

1 stars

Used this once on my brand new hob and extractor hood. Next morning it was covered in tiny rust spots. Do not use!

Works really well, brings my sink and drainer back

5 stars

Works really well, brings my sink and drainer back to like new!

I have paid expensive for this particular type of

5 stars

I have paid expensive for this particular type of Cleaner before, but never has Stainless Steel looked so good with this particular brand!!! Well worth the price and a nice gentle lemon after smell. Great Product....

I use it for my so called stainless steel sinks, d

5 stars

I use it for my so called stainless steel sinks, draining board, taps & surrounds. It really cleans like magic. I also use it on my stainless steel cooker hob.

