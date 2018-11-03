By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Leather Cleaner 500Ml

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Leather Cleaner 500Ml
£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Product Description

  • Tesco Leather Cleaner
  • Cleans, conditions and nourishes Gentle & effective cleaning
  • Formulated with natural lanolin wax to keep your leather soft and supple. Test on an inconspicuous area before using on the whole surface.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Tesco Leather Cleaner contains amongst other ingredients; less than 5 % - non-ionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactant Also contains: Laurylamine Dipropylenediamine, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfume

Storage

Store upright in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Turn nozzle on the ON position to use. This product features patented dip tube technology that allows the contents to be dispensed at any angle for ease of use. Spray evenly from a distance of 15-30cm until the leather is slightly damp. Wipe immediately with a clean, soft white cloth. For small areas, spray directly onto cloth and wipe surface as usual. After use return the nozzle to the OFF position.
  • Excessive rubbing may damage the surface. Do not use on suede, nubuck or aniline leather. On antique leather surfaces we recommend you consult a furniture specialist before use.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500 ml e

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value

5 stars

Forget expensive leather wipes - this stuff is great. I have used on all types of leather from sofas to boots with a basic cloth that I can wash and reuse. Why throw money away on expensive cloths and add to the landfill.

