Tesco Granite & Marble Cleaner 500Ml
£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Product Description

  • Tesco Granite & Marble Cleaner
  • Tesco Granite & Marble Cleaner 500ml
  • Non scratch formula Gentle & effective cleaning.
  • Formulated to dissolve grease, grime and watermarks to leave a polished, streak free finish. Suitable for all kinds of stone surfaces.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Tesco Granite & Marble Cleaner contains amongst other ingredients: less than 5 % Non-ionic surfactants, Perfume. Also contains: Laurylamine Dipropylenediamine, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzisothiazolinone

Storage

Store upright in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight and do not expose to high temperatures.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Turn nozzle to the ON position. Spray* from a distance of 15-30 cm towards the surface, leave for about 20 seconds and wipe with a damp cloth. For heavy grease or staining repeat if necessary. After use return the nozzle to the OFF position. For a streak free shine, buff with a clean dry cloth. Always test on an inconspicuous area prior to use.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500 ml e

Poor granite cleaner

1 stars

This is a very poor granite cleaner it doesn't remove marks and leaves smears. Compared to the Method cleaner it comes a very poor second

