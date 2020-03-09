By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Power Hob Cleaner 500Ml

3(7)
Tesco Power Hob Cleaner 500Ml
£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Product Description

  • Induction. Halogen Stainless Active & effective cleaning
  • Formulated to dissolve stubborn grease so it wipes away with a non-scratch cloth. Suitable for induction, stainless and halogen hobs.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Tesco Power Hob Cleaner contains amongst other ingredients; less than 5 % non-ionic surfactants, Anionic surfactants, EDTA Also contains: Perfume, Limonene. May produce an allergic reaction.

Storage

Store upright in a cool dry place, out of direct sunlight and do not expose to high temperatures.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Ensure the surface is cold prior to use. Turn the nozzle to the ON position. For light/medium soiled areas – spray* and leave for approx. 15 minutes. For heavily soiled areas - repeat application. Wipe away any residue with clean cloth. Do not scrape or scrub deposits as it may damage the surface. Turn the nozzle back to the OFF position when finished. Always test on an inconspicuous area first.
  • Do not use on aluminium, chrome, zinc, copper, brass, marble or any wooden surfaces. Do not spray on pilot light or heating elements. Do not spray onto door trims, glass seals or appliance lettering. Do not store in direct sunlight. Do not allow this product to drip onto other surfaces as it may cause staining/an adverse reaction. Do not use on plastic and rubber.

Warnings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500 ml e

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

7 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

cream is better

2 stars

I tried this spray because the cream was not available, but it does not clean the hob.

WELL WORTH A TRY

5 stars

I USED TO USE THE HOB CREME CLEANER, BUT IT TOOK AGES TO GET THE CREME OFF, I SAW THIS, AND THOUGHT I'D GIVE A GO, AND IT'S BRILLIANT, SO GO ON AND TRY IT.

Worse than useless. Went striaght in the bin.

1 stars

Worse than useless. Went striaght in the bin.

brill Highly recommend

5 stars

far better than leading brands amazing cleaning properties.

the weakest cleaner ever rubbish

1 stars

the weakest cleaner ever rubbish

Just about useless. No abrasive action, might as w

1 stars

Just about useless. No abrasive action, might as well use any surface cleaner.

Absolutely Brilliant

5 stars

Absolutely brilliant stuff for cleaning ovens and grills, beats Oven Pride and Mr Muscle by a mile

