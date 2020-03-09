Tesco Power Hob Cleaner 500Ml

cream is better
I tried this spray because the cream was not available, but it does not clean the hob.
WELL WORTH A TRY
I USED TO USE THE HOB CREME CLEANER, BUT IT TOOK AGES TO GET THE CREME OFF, I SAW THIS, AND THOUGHT I'D GIVE A GO, AND IT'S BRILLIANT, SO GO ON AND TRY IT.
Worse than useless. Went striaght in the bin.
brill Highly recommend
far better than leading brands amazing cleaning properties.
the weakest cleaner ever rubbish
Just about useless. No abrasive action, might as well use any surface cleaner.
Absolutely Brilliant
Absolutely brilliant stuff for cleaning ovens and grills, beats Oven Pride and Mr Muscle by a mile