Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mould & Mildew Removal 500Ml

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Product Description

  • Tesco Mould and Mildew Remover
  • Kills 99.9% of germs With Anyway Spray™ to work at any angle
  • Formulated to dissolve ingrained mould and kill germs. Suitable for chrome, stainless steel, PVC, ceramic, acrylic surfaces and white grouting.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Tesco Mould & Mildew Remover contains amongst other ingredients: <5% Chlorine-based Bleaching Agent (100g contains 2.4g Sodium Hypochlorite), Non-ionic Surfactant, Perfume.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • To avoid risks to man and the environment, comply with the instructions for use. Do not contaminate foodstuffs, eating utensils or food contact surfaces. Test on an inconspicuous area first. Spray from a distance of 20-25 cm. Leave to work for 5 minutes. Remove with a damp cloth or paper towel then rinse well. For deep staining make a second application. Wash hands and exposed skin before meals and after use. Keep away from treated surfaces until dry. This material and its container must be disposed of in a safe way. Do not use on coloured grouting, painted or varnished wood, laminate floors, textiles, carpets, linoleum and old and damaged surfaces.

Warnings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Does what it says on the label

4 stars

This product worked well to remove the black mildew off my bathroom ceiling, also worked well on the tiles. Easy to use - spray on leave for several minutes and rinse/wipe off. It does need to be used in a well ventilated room because of the chemicals used in the product. Will definitely be getting more for future use.

just too weak to be effective

1 stars

foaming action which basically is too weak to make any real difference

Destroys pink mould!!

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago for some small bits of mould on the grout in between tiles in the shower. It certainly did the job. More recently, some pink mould had started to grow on the shower tray. Read up on it, and various reports said it was difficult to get rid of and needed special chemicals and protection. On the off chance, I tried this product. Sprayed it on the pink mould, and 10 minutes later it had gone! Washed it clean, and all good. Excellent product!!

