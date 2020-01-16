Tesco Mould & Mildew Removal 500Ml

Does what it says on the label
This product worked well to remove the black mildew off my bathroom ceiling, also worked well on the tiles. Easy to use - spray on leave for several minutes and rinse/wipe off. It does need to be used in a well ventilated room because of the chemicals used in the product. Will definitely be getting more for future use.
just too weak to be effective
foaming action which basically is too weak to make any real difference
Destroys pink mould!!
I bought this a few weeks ago for some small bits of mould on the grout in between tiles in the shower. It certainly did the job. More recently, some pink mould had started to grow on the shower tray. Read up on it, and various reports said it was difficult to get rid of and needed special chemicals and protection. On the off chance, I tried this product. Sprayed it on the pink mould, and 10 minutes later it had gone! Washed it clean, and all good. Excellent product!!