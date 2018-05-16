Eat Natural Bars Apple, Ginger & Dark Chocolate 3 X 45G

Product Description
- A bar of nuts, fruit and mixed seeds with crisped rice, honey, dark chocolate and ginger.
- High in fibre*
- The ingredients in this bar have been specially chosen as they are a good source of naturally occurring fibre. Fibre has vital nutritional benefits, as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- *Deliciously indulgent, yet packed with dietary fibre, also low salt and Ok for Veggies.
- These bars have been specially created to give you, in our opinion, the best tasting snack you can lay your hands on.
- The exceptional ingredients ensure the kind of indulgence you've come to expect from Eat Natural, but by adding a little bit of our experience and know-how, we've managed to include a little extra... we call them 'bars with benefits'.
- So, when you take a bite, you'll be surprised by the deliciousness, amazed that it's gluten and wheat free, and delighted by the nutritional benefits of ingredients naturally high in dietary fibre.
- All Eat Natural bars are made with love and care, from simple ingredients, in small batches at our own Makery. We never use any artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
- Simple... isn't it?
- Here at Eat Natural, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean?
- Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it... the better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.
- Best ever taste
- Indulgent dark chocolate
- High in fibre
- Low in salt
- Gluten and wheat free
- Ok for veggies
- Pack size: 135g
- High in fibre
- Low in salt
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate 20% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Shredded Coconut 16%, Glucose Syrup, Dried Apricots 9%, Dried Cranberries 8% (Cranberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Cashews 7%, Crisped rice (Rice, Sugar), Honey, Linseeds 5%, Dried Apple 4%, Cocoa Powder, Ginger 1%
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Peanuts and Cow's Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For best before date, see side of pack.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Eat Natural Ltd,
- 4 Fourth Avenue,
- Bluebridge Industrial Estate,
- Halstead,
- Essex,
- CO9 2SY.
Return to
Net Contents
3 x 45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 45g bar
|Energy
|1817kJ 434kcal
|818kJ 195kcal
|Fat
|21.6g
|9.7g
|of which saturates
|14.7g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|55.6g
|25.0g
|of which sugars
|32.5g
|14.6g
|Fibre
|7.7g
|3.5g
|Protein
|4.7g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.03g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
