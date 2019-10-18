By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Eat Natural Bars Maple Syrup Pecan & Peanut 45G

5(1)Write a review
Eat Natural Bars Maple Syrup Pecan & Peanut 45G
£ 2.00
£1.49/100g

Product Description

  • 3 bars of nuts and mixed seeds with maple syrup.
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • Extra protein*
  • *packed with ingredients specially chosen as a source of protein. Gluten and wheat free. Low in salt.
  • These bars have been specially created to give you, in our opinion, the best tasting snack you can lay your hands on.
  • The exceptional ingredients ensure the kind of indulgence you've come to expect from Eat Natural, but by adding a little bit of our experience and know-how, we've managed to include a little extra... we call them 'bars with benefits'.
  • So, when you tuck in, you'll discover ingredients that are gluten and wheat free, low in salt and OK for Vegans, as well as being a delicious source of protein.
  • The ingredients in this bar are a good source of naturally occurring protein. As part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, protein contributes to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass.
  • All Eat Natural bars are made with love and care, from simple ingredients, in small batches at our own Makery. We never use any artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
  • Simple... isn't it?
  • Here at Eat Natural, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean?
  • Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it... the better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.
  • Source of protein
  • Low in salt
  • 70% nuts and seeds
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Ok for Vegans
  • Pack size: 135g
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass
  • Source of protein
  • Low in salt

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts 46%, Mixed Seeds 14% (Sunflower Seeds, Linseeds), Glucose Syrup, Maple Syrup 10%, Pecan Nuts 10%, Crisped Rice (Rice, Sugar), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Other Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Soya and Cow's Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before date, see side of pack.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Eat Natural Limited,
  • 95 Camberwell Station Rd,
  • London,
  • SE5 9JJ.

Return to

  • Eat Natural Limited,
  • 95 Camberwell Station Rd,
  • London,
  • SE5 9JJ.
  • eatnatural.co.uk

Net Contents

3 x 45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 45g bar
Energy 2219kJ 533kcal999kJ 240kcal
Fat 36.4g16.4g
of which saturates 4.4g2.0g
Carbohydrate 29.9g13.5g
of which sugars 13.2g5.9g
Fibre 6.5g2.9g
Protein 18.4g8.3g
Salt 0.03g0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

first rate

5 stars

i tried these when they were on special offer,they are well worth the full price,i have one for breakfast,with a banana,keeps me full until lunchtime,they are very Moorish.

Usually bought next

Eat Natural Yogurt Almond & Apricot Bars 3X50g

£ 2.00
£1.34/100g

Offer

Eat Natural Protein Bar 3 X 45G

£ 2.00
£1.49/100g

Offer

Eat Natural Dark Chocolate Cranberry & Macadamia Bars 3X45g

£ 2.00
£1.49/100g

Offer

Eat Natural Bars Dark Chocolate Mixed Seeds & Peanut 3X45g

£ 2.00
£1.49/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here