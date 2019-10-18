Eat Natural Bars Maple Syrup Pecan & Peanut 45G

first rate
i tried these when they were on special offer,they are well worth the full price,i have one for breakfast,with a banana,keeps me full until lunchtime,they are very Moorish.
Peanuts 46%, Mixed Seeds 14% (Sunflower Seeds, Linseeds), Glucose Syrup, Maple Syrup 10%, Pecan Nuts 10%, Crisped Rice (Rice, Sugar), Sea Salt
Store in a cool dry place.For best before date, see side of pack.
3 x 45g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 45g bar
|Energy
|2219kJ 533kcal
|999kJ 240kcal
|Fat
|36.4g
|16.4g
|of which saturates
|4.4g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|29.9g
|13.5g
|of which sugars
|13.2g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|6.5g
|2.9g
|Protein
|18.4g
|8.3g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
