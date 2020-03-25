Baylis & Harding Jasmine & Apple Hand Gel 50Ml

Product Description
- Jasmine & Apple Blossom Luxury Hand Gel
- With added moisturisers
- Kills 99.9% bacteria
- Paraben free
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water), Carbomer, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply a small amount onto dry hands and rub in until completely dry. Repeat as required. This product is not a replacement for good hygiene and should be used in conjunction with good hygienic practices.
Warnings
- WARNING: FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID CONTACT WITH SORE OR BROKEN SKIN. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, SHOULD THIS OCCUR RINSE WITH PLENTY OF CLEAN WATER. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. FLAMMABLE: KEEP AWAY FROM NAKED FLAMES AND SOURCES OF HEAT.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- Nash Road,
- Park Farm,
- Redditch,
- Worcestershire,
- B98 7AS,
Return to
- England.
- www.baylisandharding.com
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Safety information
