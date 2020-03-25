By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baylis & Harding Jasmine & Apple Hand Gel 50Ml

£ 1.75
£3.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Jasmine & Apple Blossom Luxury Hand Gel
  • With added moisturisers
  • Kills 99.9% bacteria
  • Paraben free
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water), Carbomer, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply a small amount onto dry hands and rub in until completely dry. Repeat as required. This product is not a replacement for good hygiene and should be used in conjunction with good hygienic practices.

Warnings

  • WARNING: FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID CONTACT WITH SORE OR BROKEN SKIN. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, SHOULD THIS OCCUR RINSE WITH PLENTY OF CLEAN WATER. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. FLAMMABLE: KEEP AWAY FROM NAKED FLAMES AND SOURCES OF HEAT.

Name and address

  • Baylis & Harding Plc,
  • Nash Road,
  • Park Farm,
  • Redditch,
  • Worcestershire,
  • B98 7AS,

Return to

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

Offer

