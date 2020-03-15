By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cuts In Jelly Selection 48X100g

Tesco Cuts In Jelly Selection 48X100g
£ 8.50
£1.78/kg

Product Description

  • A complete pet food for adult cats aged 1-7 years.
  • 1 7yrs " "100 % complete, with essential vitamins and minerals " "Calcium to support strong teeth and bones " "Omega 6 and Zinc to support healthy skin and coat " "No Artificial Flavours / No Artificial Colours " "with added prebiotics to aid healthy digestion " "Taurine supports healthy heart and eyes
  • Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts
  • Pack size: 4.8KG

Information

Ingredients

With Lamb in Jelly
Composition
Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, including 4% Lamb), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory).

With Chicken in Jelly
Composition
Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, including 4% Chicken), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory).

With Tuna in Jelly
Composition
Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Tuna), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory).

With Salmon in Jelly
Composition
Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Salmon), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory).


Additives (for all varieties)
Technological Additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 1.6g.
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin D3 100 IU, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.8 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 38 mg, Taurine 450 mg.

Analytical Constituents (For all Varieties)
Protein    8.0%
Crude fibres    0.5%
Fat content    6.5%
Inorganic matter    2.0%
Moisture    82.0%
Calcium    0.3%
Omega 6    1.0%
Calories    96 per 100g


 

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide An average adult cat (4kg) needs approximately 2-4 pouches per day, in at least 2 separate meals. This will vary depending upon the activity level and size of your cat. Cats regulate their food intake and seldom overeat. Best served at room temperature. Pregnant and nursing mothers may require up to 4 times as much as their normal intake. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing you cat to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

48 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

48 x 100g e (4.8kg)

Good easily can use half pkt and save in fridge.

5 stars

Good easily can use half pkt and save in fridge.

yuck

1 stars

tastes nothing like cat

The cats went mad for this they ate every bit. I h

5 stars

The cats went mad for this they ate every bit. I have tried to get 12 fish flavoured in tins but can’t find them

Better than Felix

5 stars

My cat was not eating the Felix pouches I had got her so tried these ones and she loves them cant get enough of them. the meat pieces are not as firm or solid as Felix and the jelly is a lot looser. My other cat was eating the Felix but he likes these just as much.

Excellent food excellent value

5 stars

My two cats absolutely love this food and cannot wait for there next dinner.

This is avery good cat food and value for money. O

5 stars

This is avery good cat food and value for money. One of my cats kept being sick, I changed to this one and he is much better. They prefer this one to their previous big name brand T

My cat's favourite and at this price, mine too!

5 stars

My cat (and for that matter my dog) prefer it to anything else I've put in front of them, regardless of price. I don't know if it's the healthiest, although my cat thrives on it (plus the odd bit of wild-llife) but it is obviously the tastiest!

