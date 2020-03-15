Tesco Cuts In Jelly Selection 48X100g

Good easily can use half pkt and save in fridge.
Good easily can use half pkt and save in fridge.
yuck
tastes nothing like cat
The cats went mad for this they ate every bit. I h
The cats went mad for this they ate every bit. I have tried to get 12 fish flavoured in tins but can’t find them
Better than Felix
My cat was not eating the Felix pouches I had got her so tried these ones and she loves them cant get enough of them. the meat pieces are not as firm or solid as Felix and the jelly is a lot looser. My other cat was eating the Felix but he likes these just as much.
Excellent food excellent value
My two cats absolutely love this food and cannot wait for there next dinner.
This is avery good cat food and value for money. O
This is avery good cat food and value for money. One of my cats kept being sick, I changed to this one and he is much better. They prefer this one to their previous big name brand T
My cat's favourite and at this price, mine too!
My cat (and for that matter my dog) prefer it to anything else I've put in front of them, regardless of price. I don't know if it's the healthiest, although my cat thrives on it (plus the odd bit of wild-llife) but it is obviously the tastiest!