Heinz Spaghetti Bolognese Pouch

Product Description
- A chunky blend of vegetables, spaghetti and beef.
- Simply made with love and nothing else added, we select the tastiest ingredients from nature for your little one!
- HEINZ BY NATURE.
- Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
- Wider spout for more texture.
- 100% natural ingredients + pasta.
- ABSOLUTELY NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVOURS, COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
- ABSOLUTELY NO ADDED SALT OR SUGAR.
- 2 OF YOUR BABY'S 5 A DAY.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 180G
- Absolutely no added salt or sugar
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables (70%, Tomato (34%), Carrot (24%), Onion, Courgette (5%)), Spaghetti (18%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg White), Beef (10%), Cornflour, Parsley, Oregano, Thyme
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Wheat
Storage
Once opened, refrigerate and use within 24 hours.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Easy prep: KEEP CAP OUT OF BABY'S REACH. To warm, stand in hot water. Check the temperature then serve in a bowl or straight from a spoon. Never microwave the pouch.
Number of uses
1 pouch = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- Phone 0800 212991
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
Lower age limit
10 Months
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|265kJ/63kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|- of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|7.7g
|- of which sugars*
|3.0g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|Protein
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.15g
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
