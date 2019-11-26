By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jaffa Cake 430G

5(14)Write a review
Tesco Jaffa Cake 430G
£ 2.00
£0.47/100g
1/6 of a cake
  • Energy1140kJ 273kcal
    14%
  • Fat17.1g
    24%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars19.0g
    21%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1584kJ / 380kcal

Product Description

  • Baked orange filling on a sponge base, topped with orange flavoured cream cheese mousse and flooded with a chocolate flavour topping.
  • Our frozen Jaffa Cake is the perfect after dinner treat for the whole family to share. Smooth orange flavoured cream mousse on top of soft baked sponge base and zesty orange filling, all flooded with mouth watering chocolate topping. Sure to be everyone's new favourite, this yummy pudding serves 6 and defrosts in 2 hours.
  • Orange flavoured cream mousse with a rich chocolate topping
  • Pack size: 430g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Egg, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Milk Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Chloride), Beef Gelatine, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Concentrated Orange Juice, Thickeners (Pectin, Xanthan Gum), Carrot Extract, Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

430g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1584kJ / 380kcal1140kJ / 273kcal
Fat23.8g17.1g
Saturates8.0g5.8g
Carbohydrate37.7g27.2g
Sugars26.3g19.0g
Fibre0.8g0.6g
Protein3.3g2.4g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Orange bliss

4 stars

Beautiful, tasty gateau. Very orangey, lovely plain chocolate on top.

Absolutely yummy. Served five big portions.

5 stars

Absolutely yummy. Served five big portions.

Scrumdiddlyumptious

5 stars

Possibly one of the nicest shop bought frozen desserts we've had in a long time. First time we've ever had this but it certainly won't be the last. If you haven't tried it yet you should, it's scrumdiddlyumptious.

just loved it do you still sell it ,looked today b

5 stars

just loved it do you still sell it ,looked today but did not find it.

Delicious surprise.......

5 stars

Bought this for a family gathering of all ages and everyone loved it. It's quite a delicious talking point! Definitely eat it while it's still quite cold and only just defrosted. Yummy

Tastes amazing

5 stars

Great tasting dessert at a really good price. Defrosts quickly, but nice to eat still slightly frozen

delicious

5 stars

absolutely scrumptious. Guests loved it - lots of smilles

Whenever I do this for desert and whoever I serve

5 stars

Whenever I do this for desert and whoever I serve this to absolutely love it. It is delicious.

Eat this and die happy.

5 stars

Gorgeous moist cake.Lovely meld of chocolate and orange.Excellent value for money but buy two.One is not enough!

Great full of flavour Jaffa cake

5 stars

A Great small but deep cake full of flavour, a true Jaffa cake,

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

