Tesco Jaffa Cake 430G

Orange bliss
Beautiful, tasty gateau. Very orangey, lovely plain chocolate on top.
Absolutely yummy. Served five big portions.
Scrumdiddlyumptious
Possibly one of the nicest shop bought frozen desserts we've had in a long time. First time we've ever had this but it certainly won't be the last. If you haven't tried it yet you should, it's scrumdiddlyumptious.
just loved it do you still sell it ,looked today but did not find it.
Delicious surprise.......
Bought this for a family gathering of all ages and everyone loved it. It's quite a delicious talking point! Definitely eat it while it's still quite cold and only just defrosted. Yummy
Tastes amazing
Great tasting dessert at a really good price. Defrosts quickly, but nice to eat still slightly frozen
delicious
absolutely scrumptious. Guests loved it - lots of smilles
Whenever I do this for desert and whoever I serve this to absolutely love it. It is delicious.
Eat this and die happy.
Gorgeous moist cake.Lovely meld of chocolate and orange.Excellent value for money but buy two.One is not enough!
Great full of flavour Jaffa cake
A Great small but deep cake full of flavour, a true Jaffa cake,