Organix Raisins 12 X 14G

Organic and no added oil!
Such a handy little snack box, and the great thing about these raisins is that they are organic and have no added oil!
Great snack for kids
Good snack to carry out for my daughter.Nice,tasty and juice raisins.I would like to highly recommend the product.
Handy little boxes to take out for a snack
Great product handy snack to take out!
Handy snack to have in my bag
These raisins are nice and juicy and are the ideal snack to carry in my bag to give my son when we are out and about. I got them while they were on offer and thought they were well priced.
Handy snack size and a good size for little hands.
Handy snack size and a good size for little hands. Product is great and raisins were juicy and tasty. I probably won't buy again as can buy others products for cheaper