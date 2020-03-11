By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Organix Raisins 12 X 14G

4.5(5)Write a review
Organix Raisins 12 X 14G
£ 2.50
£1.49/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Organic raisins in mini boxes
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
  • Our juicy organic raisins are naturally sundried and perfectly portioned into mini raisin boxes. Perfect toddler snacks for little ones on the go!
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • Actual box count may vary.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 12+ months
  • Nothing artificial
  • No added salt or sugar
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 168G
  • No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Raisins 100%

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Grown and packed under organic standards in Turkey

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food. Every care has been taken, but some small stems may remain.

Name and address

  • Grown and packed exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.
  • www.organix.com

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

168g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper mini box
Energy 1296kJ/305kcal181kJ/43kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 72g10g
of which sugars 66g9.3g
Fibre 4.5g0.6g
Protein 1.9g<0.5g
Sodium 0.01g<0.01g
Salt 0.02g<0.01g
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food. Every care has been taken, but some small stems may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Organic and no added oil!

5 stars

Such a handy little snack box, and the great thing about these raisins is that they are organic and have no added oil!

Great snack for kids

5 stars

Good snack to carry out for my daughter.Nice,tasty and juice raisins.I would like to highly recommend the product.

Handy little boxes to take out for a snack

5 stars

Great product handy snack to take out!

Handy snack to have in my bag

5 stars

These raisins are nice and juicy and are the ideal snack to carry in my bag to give my son when we are out and about. I got them while they were on offer and thought they were well priced.

Handy snack size and a good size for little hands.

3 stars

Handy snack size and a good size for little hands. Product is great and raisins were juicy and tasty. I probably won't buy again as can buy others products for cheaper

Usually bought next

Kiddylicious Veggie Straws Multipack 4X12g

£ 2.50
£5.21/100g

Organix Jammie Monster 64G

£ 2.50
£39.07/kg

Offer

Organix 12 Month Goodies Carrot Cake Bar 6X30g

£ 2.50
£1.39/100g

Offer

Organix Cocoa & Vanilla Gruffalo Biscuits 5X20g

£ 2.50
£25.00/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here