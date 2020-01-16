By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oral-B Stages Kids Frozen Electric Toothbrush Heads X4

image 1 of Oral-B Stages Kids Frozen Electric Toothbrush Heads X4
£ 18.00
£4.50/each
  • The Oral-B Stages Power Kids replacement toothbrush heads, featuring characters from Frozen, are made for the mouths of younger brushers, with a design inspired by the superior cleaning power of professional dental tools. The bristles and size are ideal for the hands and mouths of children and feature Frozen characters your kids will love.
  • Unique electric toothbrush heads designed especially for kids
  • Provide a gentle brushing experience
  • Ideal size and softness for the mouths of children
  • Makes brushing teeth fun with Frozen characters
  • Compatible with the entire lineup of Oral-B Stages Power Kids Electric rechargeable toothbrush handles, except for Oral-B sonic toothbrushes

  • Dentists recommend replacing your toothbrush every 3 months, or when bristles are faded and worn, for a better clean

88 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Way better than my daughters old tooth brush her teeth are always nice and clean now x

Excellent!

5 stars

Good!!!! Love the fresh feeling and the clean feeling unlike manual toothbrushes don’t give

Excellent!

5 stars

It's excellent value and makes children want to use it because of the branding. Easy to use too but effective plaque removal is dependant on knowing the correct brushing techniques.

Excellent!

5 stars

Bought this for my daughter made brushing her teeth far easier. Due to its frozen design she was excited to brush her teeth and also she now had a tooth brush like mummys. It does a really good job of cleaning and gets to them hard to reach places

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolutely fantastic so much more better for children, my son has the Disney cars one and looks forward to using it. Highly recommended for kids

Excellent!

5 stars

I bought this for my little girl and she absolutely loves it, It's so easy to use and a great way to keep on top of plaque A great experience and fantastic value for money.

Excellent!

5 stars

My granddaughter was desperate to try an electric toothbrush like Mummy and Daddy’s. It’s easy to use and very effective. She loves it and I now need to get one to keep at my house for sleepovers.

Excellent!

5 stars

My daughter hates brushing her teeth but this toothbrush made her want to do it. Her teeth are healthy and look great.

Great!

4 stars

I’ve had two of these now and my daughter won’t use anything else. She loves that it’s electric like mummy & daddy’s as it makes her feel grown up, while also being appealing to her age group.

Excellent!

5 stars

Beats using a normal toothbrush,clean teeth better, and daughter sees it as a game so no arguments when it comes to brushing teeth.

