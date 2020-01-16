Oral-B Stages Kids Frozen Electric Toothbrush Heads X4

Excellent!
Way better than my daughters old tooth brush her teeth are always nice and clean now x
Excellent!
Good!!!! Love the fresh feeling and the clean feeling unlike manual toothbrushes don’t give
Excellent!
It's excellent value and makes children want to use it because of the branding. Easy to use too but effective plaque removal is dependant on knowing the correct brushing techniques.
Excellent!
Bought this for my daughter made brushing her teeth far easier. Due to its frozen design she was excited to brush her teeth and also she now had a tooth brush like mummys. It does a really good job of cleaning and gets to them hard to reach places
Excellent!
Absolutely fantastic so much more better for children, my son has the Disney cars one and looks forward to using it. Highly recommended for kids
Excellent!
I bought this for my little girl and she absolutely loves it, It's so easy to use and a great way to keep on top of plaque A great experience and fantastic value for money.
Excellent!
My granddaughter was desperate to try an electric toothbrush like Mummy and Daddy’s. It’s easy to use and very effective. She loves it and I now need to get one to keep at my house for sleepovers.
Excellent!
My daughter hates brushing her teeth but this toothbrush made her want to do it. Her teeth are healthy and look great.
Great!
I’ve had two of these now and my daughter won’t use anything else. She loves that it’s electric like mummy & daddy’s as it makes her feel grown up, while also being appealing to her age group.
Excellent!
Beats using a normal toothbrush,clean teeth better, and daughter sees it as a game so no arguments when it comes to brushing teeth.