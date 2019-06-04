Freixenet Cordon Rosado Seco 75Cl

a bit sweet
It's a bit sweeter than I expected for a Freixenet
Too sweet for me
Very sweet and fruity, be ok for pudding course but too sugary by itself or with bread/cheese
favourite sparkling Rose
Tried this at a family gathering and never looked back, it is refreshing, fruity, just to our taste,always look to buy when on offer, however even at full price is good value.
Good and consistent
Freixenet is our 'go to' sparkling wine. We have found the quality to be consistent over the years and, when on offer, it's great value. The rose is a particular favourite with the ladies of our household. It does not taste as dry as the white but still has a reasonable 'zing' to palate.