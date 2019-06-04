Freixenet Cordon Rosado Seco 75Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Cava - Rosé Sparkling Spanish Wine
  • Cordon Rosado is the vibrant pink partner of Freixenet's famous Cordon Negro. Made using the same traditional techniques as Champagne, two charming Spanish red grape varieties, Trepat and Garnacha, give Cordon Rosado its subtle hue.
  • Cordon Rosado delivers a fruity glass of 'seco' rosé - meaning that is slightly sweeter than the traditional brut cava - with an appealing colour and a delightfully long finish. Expect a pop of summer fruits in every sip, and indulge in the bubbles of juicy blackberries and mouth-watering strawberries.
  • Perfect companion to picnics, fruit salads, afternoon teas and BBQ's. Why not try a glass of this sweet Spanish sparkler with some cheese or a lip puckering paella?
  • Freixenet Cordon Rosado is an award winning wine.
  • A family-owned business with over 150 years of wine-making heritage in the Catalonia region west of Barcelona, Freixenet is renowned for the quality and consistency of its sparkling wine. With the mission of helping people celebrate, here at Freixenet we create quality fizz with a dash of style, in every bottle
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Pilar Urpi / Manel Quintana

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Garnacha, Trepat

Vinification Details

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Keep it in a cool and dry place and away from lightStore vertically in a cool, dark place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Freixenet S.A.,
  • EMB 424-B-ES Sant Sadurni d'Anoia,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • www.freixenet.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

a bit sweet

3 stars

It's a bit sweeter than I expected for a Freixenet

Too sweet for me

2 stars

Very sweet and fruity, be ok for pudding course but too sugary by itself or with bread/cheese

favourite sparkling Rose

5 stars

Tried this at a family gathering and never looked back, it is refreshing, fruity, just to our taste,always look to buy when on offer, however even at full price is good value.

Good and consistent

4 stars

Freixenet is our 'go to' sparkling wine. We have found the quality to be consistent over the years and, when on offer, it's great value. The rose is a particular favourite with the ladies of our household. It does not taste as dry as the white but still has a reasonable 'zing' to palate.

