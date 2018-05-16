By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oral-B White Medium Toothbrush

No ratings yetWrite a review
Oral-B White Medium Toothbrush
£ 3.00
£3.00/each
  • Oral-B 3DWhite Brilliance manual toothbrush is designed to help whiten teeth and care for gums via gently massaging. The centre cup polishes away surface stains to whiten your teeth. PowerTip bristles hit hard to reach areas, the interdental row allows cleaning in-between teeth, and gum massagers are gentle on your gums during brushing to provide you with the ultimate clean feeling. Plus, remove germs from your tongue with the tongue and cheek cleaner.
  • Whitens via removing surface stains with cleaning & polishing cups
  • Gently massages gums with gum massager
  • Interdental row to clean in-between teeth
  • Tongue and cheek cleaner to remove germs
  • PowerTip Medium bristles to hit hard to reach areas
  • Toothbrush with medium bristles
  • Oral-B, #1 toothbrush brand used by dentists worldwide

Information

Warnings

  • Not intended for children 3 years and under.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

Not intended for children 3 years and under.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Colgate Deep Clean Whitening Toothpaste 125Ml

£ 3.80
£3.04/100ml

Oral-B 3D White Arctic Fresh Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 3.80
£5.07/100ml

Colgate Total Original Care Toothpaste 125Ml

£ 4.00
£3.20/100ml

Colgate Triple Action Toothpaste 100Ml

£ 1.00
£1.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here