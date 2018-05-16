Oral-B White Medium Toothbrush

- Oral-B 3DWhite Brilliance manual toothbrush is designed to help whiten teeth and care for gums via gently massaging. The centre cup polishes away surface stains to whiten your teeth. PowerTip bristles hit hard to reach areas, the interdental row allows cleaning in-between teeth, and gum massagers are gentle on your gums during brushing to provide you with the ultimate clean feeling. Plus, remove germs from your tongue with the tongue and cheek cleaner.
- Whitens via removing surface stains with cleaning & polishing cups
- Gently massages gums with gum massager
- Interdental row to clean in-between teeth
- Tongue and cheek cleaner to remove germs
- PowerTip Medium bristles to hit hard to reach areas
- Toothbrush with medium bristles
- Oral-B, #1 toothbrush brand used by dentists worldwide
- Not intended for children 3 years and under.
