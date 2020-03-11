By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oral-B 3D White Luxe Perfection Toothpaste 75Ml

4.5(713)Write a review
image 1 of Oral-B 3D White Luxe Perfection Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 2.50
£3.34/100ml

Offer

  • 3DWhite Luxe Perfection toothpaste is our fastest and most advanced teeth whitening technology. The innovative enamel-safe formula of the 3DWhite Luxe Perfection toothpaste removes surfaces stains, enhances your smile’s beauty and protect against new stains.
  • Removes up to 100% surface stains in 3 days and protects against new stains
  • Whitens by unlocking trapped surface stains
  • Protects against new stains
  • Enamel safe toothpaste
  • Cool mint flavour with extra coolant for long-lasting freshness
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Aqua, PEG-6, Aroma, Trisodium Phosphate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Carrageenan, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Mica, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, PEG-20M, Xanthan Gum, CI 77891, Sucralose, Limonene, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Silica, CI 74160, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, BHT, Potassium Sorbate

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • Children of 6 years and younger: Use a pea sized amount for supervised brushing to minimize swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor. Contains Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppmF). Produced 24 months prior to expiry date - see on pack.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

75 ℮

Children of 6 years and younger: Use a pea sized amount for supervised brushing to minimize swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor. Contains Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppmF). Produced 24 months prior to expiry date - see on pack.

713 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Average!

2 stars

I TRIED THIS BRAND FOR THE FIRST TIME RECENTLY, THE THING THAT STOOD OUT THE MOST WAS THAT IF YOU DID NOT REPLACE THE LID THE TOOTHPASTE WOULD GO REALLY HARD AND IT WAS IMPOSSIBLE TO SQUEEZE OUT, I WAS CONSTANTLY USING A KNIFE ETC TO TRY AND RELEASE THE PASTE, WOULD NOT CONSIDER AGAIN FOR THIS REASON, IT WAS NOT GOOD VALUE FOR MONEY AS MOST OF IT I HAD TO THROW OUT.

Great!

4 stars

Does what it says on the tin! Gives a fresh clean would recommend.

Wow!

5 stars

Really makes a difference to shade of teeth, great product would recommend!

Excellent!

5 stars

I use after the 3d Luxe toothpaste. The stains on my teeth are going.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this product range! My teeth feel and look better then they have in ages!

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent product. Made my mouth feel so fresh and clean

Excellent!

5 stars

The only toothpaste I use. Tastes great, teeth feel unbelievably clean afterwards. Nothing else out there does the job like this does!

Excellent!

5 stars

Lovely leaves teeth and mouth feeling very fresh .i have a mouth condition.but this toothpaste does not aggravate it unlike some very strong toothpastes .will definitely use again . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

This toothpaste really doe do what it says on the packet.........clean teeth with very little effort and tastes great too. Hope to be able to buy an Oral B electric toothbrush to go with it......!!!

Excellent!

5 stars

One of the best toothpastes on the market. I have been using this toothpaste for over 7 years now together with my partner. Highly recommend 5⭐

1-10 of 713 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

