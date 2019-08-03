By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Folded Flatbreads Plain 6 Pack

4.5(6)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.17/each
One flatbread
  • Energy430kJ 102kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1228kJ / 291kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Plain flatbreads.
  • Tear strips and enjoy with a dip or fill with crumbled falafel, feta cheese, tzatziki and rocket.
  • Clay lined oven baked. Flame baked and folded for filling.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Skimmed Milk, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Consume within 2 days of opening and by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Grill: Medium 2 mins. Frozen: Medium 3 mins. Sprinkle the bread with water. Place under a pre-heated grill, turning occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Do not reheat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Insert. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

210g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne flatbread (35g)
Energy1228kJ / 291kcal430kJ / 102kcal
Fat5.5g1.9g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate50.2g17.6g
Sugars2.7g0.9g
Fibre2.7g0.9g
Protein8.8g3.1g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

To many in a pack!

4 stars

Love these BUT 6 is to many in a pack for one person, please do a pack of 2 larger ones! and why don't you do folded naans? they would be perfect for a kebab!

Delicious

5 stars

This is a big hit in my house, delicious

Very impressed

4 stars

I make this type of bread myself -it's my favourite. Problem is that I dislocated my wrist and can't do the kneading at the moment. This bread looked like it would do. I dampened it just lightly and put in the microwave for 30 seconds. It is really good! Fresh as a daisy soft with crunchy bits. I knocked off one star because it was just a bit on the small side.

Great quality and not doughy tasting like most oth

5 stars

Great quality and not doughy tasting like most other flat breads.

Low calorie and tasty snack

5 stars

They are a great alternative to slices of bread. They taste great, keep for a couple weeks in the cupboard too. They are nice as they are, heated/toasted they also taste delicious. Great for sandwiches, with curries and so on.

Great crispy flatbread

5 stars

Great tasting flatbread. Easy to toast and great with a Tesco curry instead of a naan bread!

