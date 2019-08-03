Tesco Folded Flatbreads Plain 6 Pack

To many in a pack!
Love these BUT 6 is to many in a pack for one person, please do a pack of 2 larger ones! and why don't you do folded naans? they would be perfect for a kebab!
Delicious
This is a big hit in my house, delicious
Very impressed
I make this type of bread myself -it's my favourite. Problem is that I dislocated my wrist and can't do the kneading at the moment. This bread looked like it would do. I dampened it just lightly and put in the microwave for 30 seconds. It is really good! Fresh as a daisy soft with crunchy bits. I knocked off one star because it was just a bit on the small side.
Great quality and not doughy tasting like most other flat breads.
Low calorie and tasty snack
They are a great alternative to slices of bread. They taste great, keep for a couple weeks in the cupboard too. They are nice as they are, heated/toasted they also taste delicious. Great for sandwiches, with curries and so on.
Great crispy flatbread
Great tasting flatbread. Easy to toast and great with a Tesco curry instead of a naan bread!