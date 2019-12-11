Aptamil Profutura Milk Growing Up 800G

Product Description
- Profutura Growing Up milk Fortified milk drink for young children aged 1 to 2 years
- Inspired by 40 years of breastmilk research our passionate team of scientists have developed Aptamil Profutura Growing Up milk, nutritionally tailored for your toddler's growing needs. Just 2 x 150ml beakers each day is one way to help support their nutrient intake in combination with a healthy balanced diet.
- Our formulation contains our highest levels* of DHA (Omega 3 LCPs) and is enriched with iron to support normal cognitive development.
- *35% more DHA (Omega 3) than in all Aptamil Growing up milks.
- Aptamil Profutura Growing Up milk is in our most innovative pack ever:
- - A unique and compact design with tamper evident seals
- - Enhanced scooping experience and scoop storage
- - Easy levelling
- - Secure locking system
- We have an expert team of midwives, nutritionists and feeding advisors available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you have a question get in touch on 0800 996 1000.
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil), Maltodextrin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Products (Demineralised Whey, Whey Protein Concentrate) (from Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Calcium Phosphate, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Potassium Hydrogen Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Fish Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Citrate, Vitamin C, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Chloride, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin D3, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin E, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Nicotinamide, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Biotin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Citric Acid, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K1
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store powder in a cool dry place.Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening. Best before: See above
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparing your toddler's drink
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your toddler ill.
- 1 Measure 150ml or 5fl.oz boiled, cooled water into a clean beaker.
- 2 Using the scoop provided, add 5 levelled scoops of powder into the beaker.
- 3 Mix well (for 10 seconds) to dissolve powder.
- Replace lid on beaker.
- 4 Check temperature and drink immediately.
- Feeding guide
- Your toddler will need about 2 x 150ml beakers of Aptamil Profutura Growing Up milk a day, as part of a balanced diet. Aptamil Profutura Growing Up milk is especially formulated to help meet the increased nutritional needs of toddlers from 1 year onwards.
- Approx. 1 beaker: No. of level scoops per drink (1 scoop = 5g): 5, Quantity of water per drink: 150ml, 5fl oz
- Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this may change from time to time.
- Feeding instructions
- Make up each drink as required. For hygiene reasons do not store made up drinks. Discard unfinished drinks as soon as possible and always within 2 hours. Do not heat drinks in a microwave: hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Toddlers should be supervised at all times when feeding.
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
Lower age limit
1 Years
Upper age limit
2 Years
Net Contents
800g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared drink
|Energy
|275kJ/65kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|of which, saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|8.4g
|of which sugars
|6.6g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|Protein
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|Vitamins
|%RI†
|Vitamin A
|60µg 15%
|Vitamin D3
|2.9µg 41%
|Vitamin E
|1mg α-TE 20%
|Vitamin K1
|4.8µg 40%
|Vitamin C
|15mg 33%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.23mg 33%
|Vitamin B12
|0.45µg 56%
|Pantothenic acid
|0.59mg 20%
|Calcium
|124mg 23%
|Iron
|1.2mg 15%
|Zinc
|0.93mg 18%
|Iodine
|20µg 25%
|GOS/FOSΔ
|1.2g
|Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.016g
|Essential Fatty Acids
|0.648g
|Minerals
|-
|Other
|-
|- Linoleic acid (LA)
|-
|- Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)
|-
|ΔGalacto-oligosaccharides/Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
|†RI = Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children
|-
