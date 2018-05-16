Kingsmill Wholemeal No Crusts 400G

- Energy191kJ 45kcal2%
- Fat0.5g<1%
- Saturates0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.5g<1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 866 kJ
Product Description
- Crustless Wholemeal Bread
- We're not fans of food waste.
- Every crust we cut off goes on to make animal feed loaf's good!
- 55% of your daily whole grain in 2 slices*
- *based on US Dietary Guidelines of 48g of whole grain a day.
- 45 kcals per slice
- Low in sugar
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Kosher - SKA
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Protein, Yeast, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Soya Flour, Molasses Sugar, Emulsifiers: E472e, E481, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Vinegar, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), With 62% Wholegrain (Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions life may be reduced.Suitable for home freezing: Want to save some for later? Check bag is sealed and then pop me in the freezer and I'll keep for 3 months. Did you know, you can also toast slices straight from the freezer? For best before see bag closure.
Produce of
Baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack typically contains 18 slices
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
Name and address
Return to
- Call our Customer Care team for free from anywhere in the UK on 0800 197 0110 (9am to 5pm Monday to Friday). For I.E. call 1800 928 110
- This does not affect your statutory rights.
- @ You'll find us online at
- www.kingsmillbakery.co.uk
- You can find us at
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice
|% RI + Per Slice
|Energy
|866 kJ
|191 kJ
|2%
|205 kcal
|Fat
|2.2 g
|0.5 g
|<1%
|of which saturates
|0.6 g
|0.1 g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|33.1 g
|7.3 g
|3%
|of which sugars
|2.4 g
|0.5 g
|<1%
|Fibre
|5.6 g
|1.2 g
|Protein
|10.4 g
|2.3 g
|5%
|Salt
|0.80 g
|0.18 g
|3%
|+ RI = Reference Intake
Safety information
SAFETY FIRST: To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
