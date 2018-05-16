By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kingsmill Wholemeal No Crusts 400G

Kingsmill Wholemeal No Crusts 400G
£ 1.40
£0.35/100g
Each slice contains
  • Energy191kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 866 kJ

Product Description

  • Crustless Wholemeal Bread
  We're not fans of food waste.
  Every crust we cut off goes on to make animal feed loaf's good!
  • 55% of your daily whole grain in 2 slices*
  • *based on US Dietary Guidelines of 48g of whole grain a day.
  • 45 kcals per slice
  • Low in sugar
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - SKA
  • Pack size: 400g
  
  

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Protein, Yeast, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Soya Flour, Molasses Sugar, Emulsifiers: E472e, E481, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Vinegar, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), With 62% Wholegrain (Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions life may be reduced.Suitable for home freezing: Want to save some for later? Check bag is sealed and then pop me in the freezer and I'll keep for 3 months. Did you know, you can also toast slices straight from the freezer? For best before see bag closure.

Produce of

Baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack typically contains 18 slices

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  SAFETY FIRST:
  To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Name and address

  • Allied Bakeries,
  • Vanwall Road,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 4UF.
  • Allied Mills Ireland,
  • Burrell's Hall,

Return to

  • Something to Tell Us?
  • Call our Customer Care team for free from anywhere in the UK on 0800 197 0110 (9am to 5pm Monday to Friday). For I.E. call 1800 928 110
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • @ You'll find us online at
  • www.kingsmillbakery.co.uk
  • You can find us at
  
  
  
  
  
  

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice% RI + Per Slice
Energy 866 kJ191 kJ2%205 kcal
Fat 2.2 g0.5 g<1%
of which saturates 0.6 g0.1 g<1%
Carbohydrate 33.1 g7.3 g3%
of which sugars 2.4 g0.5 g<1%
Fibre 5.6 g1.2 g
Protein 10.4 g2.3 g5%
Salt 0.80 g0.18 g3%
+ RI = Reference Intake---
This pack typically contains 18 slices---

Safety information



SAFETY FIRST: To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

