Aptamil Profutura First Infant Milk 200Ml

Product Description
- Aptamil Profutura First Infant milk from birth
- Inspired by discoveries in Early Life Science, our passionate team of scientists have developed Aptamil Profutura First Infant milk, our tailored formulation for babies who are combination feeding or not being breastfed.
- Our formulation contains:
- - GOS / FOS: Our patented blend of Galacto-and Fructo-oligosaccharides (9:1)
- - Nucleotides
- - Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA): A type of Long Chain Polyunsaturated fatty acid (LCP)
- Pack size: 200ml
Information
Ingredients
Demineralised Water, Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Maize Oil, Coconut Oil (contains Soy), Sunflower Oil, Single Cell Oil), Whey Protein (from Milk), Phospholipid (from Egg), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Fish Oil, Potassium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Hydroxide, Vitamin C, Choline Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Hydroxide, Magnesium Carbonate, Taurine, Inositol, Ferrous Lactate, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, L-Carnitine, Vitamin A, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Vitamin D3, Nicotinamide, Pantothenic Acid, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Copper Gluconate, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Folic Acid, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Vitamin K1, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Antioxidant (Mixed Tocopherols) (contains Soy)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
1. For hygiene reasons discard unfinished feed in the feeding bottle as soon as possible and always within 2 hours. 2. Any unused milk in this 200ml bottle can be stored by replacing the cap, storing upright in a refrigerator and used within 24 hours. 3. Store unopened bottles in a cool, dry place. Best before: See below
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Suitable for infants from birth if combination feeding if baby is not being breastfed
- Feeding guide and preparing a feed
- Approx. age: Up to 2 wks; Approx. weight 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb; No. Feeds per 24 hrs: 6; Single feed: 90ml, 3 fl oz
- Approx. age: 2-4 wks; Approx. weight 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb; No. Feeds per 24 hrs: 5; Single feed: 120ml, 4 fl oz
- Approx. age: 4-8 wks; Approx. weight 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb; No. Feeds per 24 hrs: 5; Single feed: 150ml, 5 fl oz
- Approx. age: 8-12 wks; Approx. weight 5.4kg, 12lb; No. Feeds per 24 hrs: 5; Single feed: 180ml, 6 fl oz
- Approx. age: 3-4 mths; Approx. weight 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb; No. Feeds per 24 hrs: 5; Single feed: 180ml, 6 fl oz
- Approx. age: 4-5 mths; Approx. weight 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb; No. feeds per 24 hrs: 5; Single feed: 210ml, 7 fl oz
- Approx. age: 5-6 mths; Approx. weight 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb; No. feeds per 24 hrs: 5; Single feed: 210ml, 7 fl oz
- Approx. age: 7-12 mths; Approx. weight -kg, -lb; No. feeds per 24 hrs: 3; Single feed: 210ml, 7 fl oz
- Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need more or less than shown in the table, which is provided as a guide only.
- Please follow these instructions carefully
- Failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- 1. Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
- 2. Shake bottle well. Pour the required amount of milk into a sterilised feeding bottle.
- 3. Aptamil Profutura First Infant milk can be given at room temperature or warmed if desired. If warmed, check temperature of feed.
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil First Infant milk should be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietician, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your health professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XB.
- Nutricia Ireland,
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- We have an expert team of midwives, nutritionists and feeding advisors available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you have a question get in touch on 0800 996 1000.
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0X0.
- Visit Aptaclub for expert advice and support
- UK 0800 996 1000 24/7 service
- www.aptaclub.co.uk
- Nutricia Ireland,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|275kJ/66kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|of which, saturates
|1.6g
|of which, unsaturates
|1.8g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.027g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.012g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.011g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|of which, sugars
|7.2g
|of which, lactose
|7.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Whey
|0.8g
|Casein
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.04g
|Vitamin A
|62µg-RE
|Vitamin D3
|1.3µg
|Vitamin E
|0.92mg α-TE
|Vitamin K1
|4.6µg
|Vitamin C
|8.7mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.06mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.11mg
|Niacin (B3)
|0.47mg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.31mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.05mg
|Folic acid
|12µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.18µg
|Biotin
|1.1mg
|Sodium
|16mg
|Potassium
|65mg
|Chloride
|40mg
|Calcium
|49mg
|Phosphorus
|29mg
|Magnesium
|4.8mg
|Iron
|0.54mg
|Zinc
|0.5mg
|Copper
|0.04mg
|Manganese
|0.006mg
|Fluoride
|<0.003mg
|Selenium
|1.2µg
|Iodine
|13µg
|L-carnitine
|1.14mg
|Choline
|12.6mg
|Inositol
|3.67mg
|Taurine
|5.52mg
|Nucleotides
|3.18mg
|GOS/FOS◊
|0.8g
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Other nutrients
|-
|†Long Chain Polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|◊Galacto-oligosaccharides / Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT NOTICE Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil First Infant milk should be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietician, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your health professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019