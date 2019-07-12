Tesco Free From Chocolate Digestives 200G

Almost as good as.....
very nice choccie digestive - almost as good as McVities
Good. Until you swallow.
Bought these on three occasions. Taken me that long to identify that they are the cause of very horrible, long lingering, bitter aftertaste which becomes an upset tum and repeated urgency for loo. Apologies for these details! Never had a reaction like this with GF products before.
Enjoyable
Very taste.
Great taste
These biscuits are a great alternative chocolate biscuit for those who can’t tolerate gluten.
A good biscuit!
Plenty of chocolate, and the biscuit itself is crunchy but not too crumbly. It dunks well and is deliciously moreish.
They are so good I have to hide them from other family members.
Really happy I discovered these on going gluten free. They are just like the real thing . In fact they are even better.
Absolutely delicious!
I originally bought these for my daughter who is a vegan. But as I'm gluten free due to coeliacs disease I can eat them too, and I do!! They are absolutely delicious and even my friends love them and have no idea they 'aren't real'. wwll some tesco on your increasing 'free from' range!
Disappointing they have MILK chocolate on
Free From suggests free from Dairy as a lot of the range is, disappointing that they have MILK chocolate on ! No dairy free alternative chocolate biscuits in the range ??