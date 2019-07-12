By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Chocolate Digestives 200G

4(8)Write a review
Tesco Free From Chocolate Digestives 200G
£ 1.30
£0.65/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy340kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2034kJ / 485kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free digestive biscuits with gluten free oat flour half coated in milk chocolate.
  Carefully baked for a dunkable, golden treat.
  • Carefully baked for a dunkable, golden treat.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flour, Milk Chocolate (29%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Muscovado Sugar, Maize Starch, Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Milk chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 31% minimum, Milk solids 15% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (17g)
Energy2034kJ / 485kcal340kJ / 81kcal
Fat21.3g3.6g
Saturates9.9g1.7g
Carbohydrate65.4g10.9g
Sugars31.7g5.3g
Fibre3.1g0.5g
Protein6.4g1.1g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

8 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Almost as good as.....

4 stars

very nice choccie digestive - almost as good as McVities

Good. Until you swallow.

2 stars

Bought these on three occasions. Taken me that long to identify that they are the cause of very horrible, long lingering, bitter aftertaste which becomes an upset tum and repeated urgency for loo. Apologies for these details! Never had a reaction like this with GF products before.

Enjoyable

4 stars

Very taste.

Great taste

5 stars

These biscuits are a great alternative chocolate biscuit for those who can’t tolerate gluten.

A good biscuit!

5 stars

Plenty of chocolate, and the biscuit itself is crunchy but not too crumbly. It dunks well and is deliciously moreish.

They are so good I have to hide them from other family members.

5 stars

Really happy I discovered these on going gluten free. They are just like the real thing . In fact they are even better.

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

I originally bought these for my daughter who is a vegan. But as I'm gluten free due to coeliacs disease I can eat them too, and I do!! They are absolutely delicious and even my friends love them and have no idea they 'aren't real'. wwll some tesco on your increasing 'free from' range!

Disappointing they have MILK chocolate on

2 stars

Free From suggests free from Dairy as a lot of the range is, disappointing that they have MILK chocolate on ! No dairy free alternative chocolate biscuits in the range ??

