Tesco Nose And Eyebrow Trimmer Tm16

Write a review
Tesco Nose And Eyebrow Trimmer Tm16
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • 2 interchangeable heads for nose, ear & eyebrow trimming
  • Battery operated, ergonomic shape
  • Stainless steel blades
  • Equipped with stainless steel blades, this nose and hair trimmer from Tesco is designed to accommodate all your grooming needs. It comes with 2 interchangeable heads, including an angled head for ease of use on eyebrows and nose hairs. The trimmer is battery operated for cordless use and the removable blades are washable.

Information

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Best product at that price

4 stars

Very pleased and have not seen a better product advertised to date.

Very fast service

5 stars

I Oder for 1 item online next day I collect from my slected store

Absolute bargain!!

5 stars

Works just as well as similar ones costing more than double.

Does the job

5 stars

brought to do one thing and it does it well. Good purchase

great product

5 stars

great product real value does everything it says it does

Sturdy and does the job

5 stars

I bought this a month a go and it is still working perfectly. I have bought a similar items before from elsewhere and it just fell to pieces. This one is really well made and works just as expected. I recommend!

