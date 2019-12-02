By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rotary Shaver Sh16

4(95)Write a review
Tesco Rotary Shaver Sh16
£ 12.00
£12.00/each
  • - Tesco rotary shaver with pop-up detail trimmer
  • - 3 flexing blade heads for a complete shave
  • - Rechargeable battery for up to 45 minutes' run time
  • Experience the close and smooth cut of the Tesco rotary shaver. Three flexing blade heads deliver an ultra-close shave and adapt to the curves of your face to target every hair. This electric shaver has a rechargeable battery life of up to 45 minutes. Weighing just 242 grams, this cordless trimmer is ideal for use on the go.
  • Close shaving
  • This Tesco rotary shaver has three blade heads for a time-saving and thorough shave. Each blade cuts close to the root, for a smooth finish without irritating the skin. The shaver's flexing heads adjust to the shape and contours of your face, catching every hair, even on awkward areas like the chin and neck.
  • Pop-up trimmer
  • An additional pop-up trimmer features a precise blade head that is ideal for adding detail and shape to your facial hair, like trimming your sideburns.
  • Cordless performance
  • Enjoy up to 45 minutes' cordless use with this Tesco shaver. A built-in rechargeable battery makes this electric shaver ideal for use on the move, with enough battery to last for multiple shaves. A quick-charge function gives you enough power for a shave from just 2 hours' charging time.
  • Design features
  • This Tesco men's shaver features an ergonomic grip design that fits comfortably in your palm for greater handling and control over your shave. A built-in charging indicator tells you when the shaver is charging, so you'll never be without battery power.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

95 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

poor cut

2 stars

Poor cut, odd recharge cycle- sometimes short, sometimes VERY long. Hinge broke meaning the shaver was useless.

Bad materials and design

1 stars

This is a back up shaver- hence seldom used. I would not buy this because 1) the rubber between the three heads wore away quickly 2) the button holding the three heads unclips easily and spills stubble all over your shirts and toothbrush whilst on transit 3) that same button disconnects and the spring could be lost; therefore the shaving heads cannot be held in place for use 4) the chrome plastic is weak and broke around the head's hinge. It cannot be used now In summary every time I hope to use it I'm wondering what's going to fail. Seldom used under 3 years owner ship.... not a good experience.

Don't buy me !

1 stars

This is rubbish if I could find the receipt I would get my money back. Only bought this because the better brands had not been replaced on the shelf. Will go on line to buy a razor...This does not help the high street Don't buy me

only used it for a few months and the hinge broke

1 stars

only used it for a few months and the hinge broke when i tried to cean the heads.i managed to get the rotor head back down but shortly after a spring burst through the rubber seal around the rotor heads and made it unusable.i did not keep the receipt as it was so cheap,i should have known better!!

Best ever rotary shaver

5 stars

I've tried several rotary shavers,including a very good Remington and a simlarly priced one from another supermarket.This razor gives the fastest,smoothest shave of any of them,comparable to a foil shaver.

Shaver

4 stars

Great 1st shaver and good value for money.Would recommend

great price

5 stars

bought a few weeks ago and for the price is just as good as more expensive shavers

OK IF NOTHING TO DO

2 stars

Bought this after reading reviews but find I cannot get a clean shave without spending ages going over and over the same area. The nose trimmer hardly works. Very dissapointed.

Excellent value for money.

5 stars

Probably not the Rolls Royce of shavers but it does the job well and for £12!! What fantastic value.

Quiet.

5 stars

My husband rates this razor. Says it's the best electric razor he's had. Why pay more to get less are his words.

1-10 of 95 reviews

