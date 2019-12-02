Tesco Rotary Shaver Sh16

poor cut
Poor cut, odd recharge cycle- sometimes short, sometimes VERY long. Hinge broke meaning the shaver was useless.
Bad materials and design
This is a back up shaver- hence seldom used. I would not buy this because 1) the rubber between the three heads wore away quickly 2) the button holding the three heads unclips easily and spills stubble all over your shirts and toothbrush whilst on transit 3) that same button disconnects and the spring could be lost; therefore the shaving heads cannot be held in place for use 4) the chrome plastic is weak and broke around the head's hinge. It cannot be used now In summary every time I hope to use it I'm wondering what's going to fail. Seldom used under 3 years owner ship.... not a good experience.
Don't buy me !
This is rubbish if I could find the receipt I would get my money back. Only bought this because the better brands had not been replaced on the shelf. Will go on line to buy a razor...This does not help the high street Don't buy me
only used it for a few months and the hinge broke
only used it for a few months and the hinge broke when i tried to cean the heads.i managed to get the rotor head back down but shortly after a spring burst through the rubber seal around the rotor heads and made it unusable.i did not keep the receipt as it was so cheap,i should have known better!!
Best ever rotary shaver
I've tried several rotary shavers,including a very good Remington and a simlarly priced one from another supermarket.This razor gives the fastest,smoothest shave of any of them,comparable to a foil shaver.
Shaver
Great 1st shaver and good value for money.Would recommend
great price
bought a few weeks ago and for the price is just as good as more expensive shavers
OK IF NOTHING TO DO
Bought this after reading reviews but find I cannot get a clean shave without spending ages going over and over the same area. The nose trimmer hardly works. Very dissapointed.
Excellent value for money.
Probably not the Rolls Royce of shavers but it does the job well and for £12!! What fantastic value.
Quiet.
My husband rates this razor. Says it's the best electric razor he's had. Why pay more to get less are his words.