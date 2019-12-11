Schar Pretzels 60G

Fab
Fab...no difference...crunchy, crispy salty pretzels Well done Schar...not a gluten fragment in sight
great for snacks
Excellent quality. The real thing. Good for snacks and serve to guests. mg
Offer
Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dry Yeast, Stabiliser: (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Emulsifier: (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agents: (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate)
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: see bottom of pack.
Manufactured in Israel
44 Servings
60g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|60 g = 1 bag
|% RI** per 60 g
|Energy
|2022 kJ
|1212 kJ
|14%
|-
|482 kcal
|289 kcal
|Fat
|21 g
|13 g
|19%
|of which saturates
|9.9 g
|5.9 g
|30%
|Carbohydrate
|72 g
|43 g
|17%
|of which sugars
|2.0 g
|1.2 g
|1%
|Fibre
|0.7 g
|0 g
|-
|Protein
|0.9 g
|0 g
|0%
|Salt
|3.0 g
|1.8 g
|30%
|**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 44 x pretzels
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019