Schar Pretzels 60G

5(2)Write a review
Schar Pretzels 60G
£ 0.75
£1.25/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Crunchy gluten free salted pretzels
  • Europe's No 1* gluten free
  • *www.schaer.com/no1
  • P.S: We used to be DS Gluten Free
  • Gluten free pretzels
  • Dietary product. Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten.
  • Already Europe's favourite in gluten-free, Schär are now here in the UK with the mission of making every food moment one you'll savour. Whether it's dinner with the family, or tea and biscuits with your close friends, you'll find that life tastes a lot better with Schär. That's because we've got a dedicated team working around the clock to bring back all of your favourite foods, with more taste and more choice so there's more to life.
  • Decades of making mealtimes more enjoyable.
  • That's why we're number 1.
  • Europe's no 1 gluten free
  • Deliciously moreish movie nibbles!
  • Perfect for a lunch-time snack or a party buffet!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dry Yeast, Stabiliser: (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Emulsifier: (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agents: (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: see bottom of pack.

Produce of

Manufactured in Israel

Number of uses

44 Servings

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
  • Station Court,
  • 442 Stockport Road,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 2GW.

Return to

  • Visit us at www.schar.co.uk
  • Questions or Comments? 0800 161 5838
  • Republic of Ireland: 1 800 818 551
  • Email: shaer@schar.co.uk
  
  
  
  
  

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g60 g = 1 bag% RI** per 60 g
Energy 2022 kJ1212 kJ14%
-482 kcal289 kcal
Fat 21 g13 g19%
of which saturates 9.9 g5.9 g30%
Carbohydrate 72 g43 g17%
of which sugars 2.0 g1.2 g1%
Fibre 0.7 g0 g-
Protein 0.9 g0 g0%
Salt 3.0 g1.8 g30%
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Approximately 44 x pretzels---

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fab

5 stars

Fab...no difference...crunchy, crispy salty pretzels Well done Schar...not a gluten fragment in sight

great for snacks

5 stars

Excellent quality. The real thing. Good for snacks and serve to guests. mg

