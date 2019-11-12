Tesco Organic Chicken Thigh Fillet 400G

Tough chicken
I am sorry to tell, that these were tough like they were old.
have had much better (considering it was organic)
not good quality - had to take lots of gristle off etc and didn't even taste that nice
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674kJ / 161kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Fry in a little oil in a pre-heated pan over a medium/high heat for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally.
Drain well before serving.
To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains approx. 4 servings
Film. Not Recyclable
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical chicken thigh fillet (85g)
|Energy
|674kJ / 161kcal
|573kJ / 137kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|8.3g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|18.3g
|15.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
